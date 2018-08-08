– The Sun News
GOMBE

Be good ambassadors of Gombe in holy land, Dankwambo tells intending pilgrims

— 8th August 2018

Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo of Gombe State has advised the 1, 205 intending Hajj pilgrims from the state to be good ambassadors of the state and their country Nigeria while in the Saudi Arabia.

Speaking at the farewell address to the 2018 Hajj pilgrims the Governor Dankwambo, who was represented by the Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar said, the pilgrims should be security conscious and protect the good image of the state, saying the state had, over the years, been commended for self-discipline, perseverance and exemplary conducts.

He maintained that Gombe State has earned a good reputation in Nigeria and around the world.

Said he, “You are all expected to sustained the good image. Steer clear of drug trafficking, money laundering, prostitution, and any acts that is forbidden by the laws of Saudi Arabia”, he said.

The governor added that the state government has made sufficient arrangement on the comfort and welfare as well as their health and well-being of pilgrims from the state to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

“We have made it our point of duty to send enough medical personnel with drugs through the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria for inclusion into the national medical team.”

The governor added that 1, 205 pilgrims are expected to perform the 2018 Hajj exercise from the state.

He said the large drop in number of the pilgrims from the state, this year, could be due to the economy hardship in the country.

He, therefore, congratulated the intending pilgrims and urged them to be thankful for making it possible to embark on the lifetime spiritual journey. “We wish you all God guidance and protection,” he said.

Also speaking, the chairman of the state hajj team and Amirul-Hajj, Alhaji Ahmad Usman Muhammad, said the state government, through the Pilgrims’ Welfare Board, has made all necessary arrangements for the pilgrims while in the holy land, including their accommodation and transportation as well as issuance of the pilgrims Basic Travelling Allowance (BTA) for the welfare of the intending pilgrims.

While the Executive Secretary of the Board, Alhaji Usman Gurama, urged all the intending pilgrims to be ready and be alert as their airlifting to Saudi Arabia will commence on Wednesday.

 

