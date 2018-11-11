If a woman runs around, taking care of the children, shopping, doing school runs and house chores from cooking, laundry to cleaning and still makes money to support the family, evidently the husband is gradually sending her to an early grave. Most families have decided to do away with house helps for fear of the unknown. The result is that the whole chores now rest on the shoulders of the woman; therefore, a good husband should take up a good part of the burden.

When a daddy wakes up to his responsibilities, everything simply falls into place. When a father has shown love and responsibility to his children, when that child goes away from parental care, they will not lose him or her to peer group pressure and wrong influences.

Dear Nigerian men, kindly note that your wives are not your errand girls. Do not turn her into a slave in the name of submissiveness. Learn how to spend quality time with your children, especially as they start school and begin to interact with others. Listen to and understand their language. If you are within reach as a father, this is the critical time when children pick bad habits and could be corrected. If you leave all the talking and shouting for your wife alone, all might not be very well.