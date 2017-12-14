BCI boss, Kola Olugbodi bags fellowship of  IMC

The Institute of Management Consultants (IMC-Nigeria), has nominated Africa’s leading background screening expert and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Background Check International (BCI), Mr Kola Olugbodi, for the Fellowship of the Institute.

According to the Director-General of IMC-Nigeria, Professor David Iornem, the fellowship is given to individuals who have made outstanding contributions that have promoted good management, world peace, national stability and economic progress.

In addition to the Fellowship, Olugbodi will also gain the CMC status (Certified Management Consultant) which is granted by the International Council of Management Consulting Institutes (ICMCI).The CMC status is the highest qualification any management consultant can aspire to attain. It is globally accepted and it is reciprocally recognised in over 50 countries.

The institute will hold a Round Table Discussion next week Tuesday at the Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos where the Fellowship will be conferred on him.