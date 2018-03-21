The Sun News
21st March 2018 - #BBOG welcomes release of kidnapped Dapchi girls
21st March 2018 - My daughter not released because she refused to denounce Christ – Dapchi parent, Sharibu Nata
21st March 2018 - Afghanistan: 25 killed in explosion near Kabul varsity
21st March 2018 - Philippine bus falls into ravine, leaves 19 dead and 17 injured
21st March 2018 - Yemeni minister resigns after calling for President Hadi’s return
21st March 2018 - BREAKING: Presidency confirms release of Dapchi Girls
21st March 2018 - Breaking News: Boko Haram return Dapchi Girls – sources
21st March 2018 - JUST IN: 11 trucks loaded with Boko Haram enter Dapchi
21st March 2018 - Soldiers nab wanted Boko Haram terror suspect, 3 others in Borno
21st March 2018 - Scaling-up solar energy deployment in Nigeria
Home / Cover / National / #BBOG welcomes release of kidnapped Dapchi girls

#BBOG welcomes release of kidnapped Dapchi girls

— 21st March 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The #BringBackOurGirls (BBOG) movement has welcomed the release of the abducted female students of Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi, in Yobe State.

The group, in a statement by its Spokesperson, Sesugh Akume, however, said it would investigate the circumstances surrounding the return of the girls who were said to have been dropped off by the terrorists in nine vehicles at the center of Dapchi village while one other was dropped in a neighboring village.

The group, in the statement said,  “The#BringBackOurGirls movement has been made aware of the cheering news of the return of our missing #DapchiGirls.

“Our movement has confirmed this to be true and the accurate position of things.

“Reports say that five of them may have passed on, and one is still held back. This we are not yet able to fully verify.

“Our immense pleasure at the return of most of our #DapchiGirls on this 30th day of their captivity notwithstanding, the 14 questions we posed to the Government of Nigeria still stand, as well as our notice to commence legal action.

“The circumstances of this return shall also be interrogated.

“We shall be communicating further as we gain more clarity on what transpired and what is going on.”

 

 

