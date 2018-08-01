BBOG kicks against secret burial of soldiers killed by Boko Haram— 1st August 2018
Molly Kilete, Abuja
The #BringBackOurGirls (BBOG) group haS kicked against the continuous secret burial of soldiers killed by terrorists by authorities of the Nigerian Army.
The group, in a statement signed by its leaders, a former Minister of Education, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, Aisha Yesufu and Florence Ozor, also demanded that names of soldiers who paid the supreme price be released for proper honour as it obtains in other parts of the world.
The group, while demanding that military authorities make public the circumstances of their deaths to family members and Nigerians, wondered why several months after the Federal Government claimed to have technically defeated the insurgents, pictures of mass burial for troops killed by Boko Haram were still flying all over the place.
In the statement, the BBOG said, “The report of an ambush on our military by Boko Haram, almost a fortnight ago, was swiftly denied by the Military authority.
“Unfortunately, photos of mass burials for fallen heroes emerged within the last six days without further information from the military authority.
“Were Nigerians not told that the military had won the war? What then is the reason for the escalation of attacks by the terrorists and the heightened loss of lives of citizens and our soldiers?
“The #BringBackOurGirls Advocacy has been consistent in voicing the correlation between the well-being of our troops, the rescue of our #ChibokGirls and the end of the insurgency.
“It is therefore disheartening that several months after the Federal Government’s announcement that Boko Haram has been technically defeated, we see pictures of a mass burial for our troops, killed by Boko Haram.
“Even as we write this statement, there is news of another ambush that has claimed more of our gallant soldiers.
“We therefore demand the following: The Military Authority should immediately confirm the number of our soldiers that have died within this month of July 2018.
“Their families and Nigerians should have a brief on the circumstances of their deaths as a means to healing, to have closure.
“Their names should be released for proper honour as obtains in other climes.
“We take exception to what is, to all intent, a secret burial of our fallen heroes.
“Those responsible for the safety of our troops should be sanctioned for this failure and measures must be put in place to prevent further deaths and damage to the morale of our troops.
“We question why the current status of our defence budget is at variance with the safety and wellbeing of our troops in this fight against Boko Haram.
“We still stand on the demand we have made previously, for the Federal Government to institute a monthly Counter-Terrorism Status Report to the Nigerian public.
“Finally, with the upsurge of attacks in the North East and killings in Zamfara, Kaduna, Plateau, Sokoto, Benue and Taraba, we pointedly ask what is the Federal Government’s strategy to stop the killings?
“This insurgency is more than 8 years, when will Nigeria’s enemy be truly defeated?
When will our 112 #ChibokGirls be rescued?
When will #LeahSharibu come home?
“May the souls of our gallant heroes rest in peace. We pray for comfort and fortitude for their families,” the group said.
Those wanting to rupture peace won’t laugh last – Adesina— 1st August 2018
Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has said that those who want to rupture the existing peace in different parts of the country will not have the last laugh. Adesina stated this when he received members of Junior Chamber International (JCI) Ikoyi, and the Orji Kalu Foundation,…
Kwara Assembly probes member over alleged fraud— 1st August 2018
Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin The Kwara State House of Assembly has launched a probe into fraud allegations levied against a member representing Ojomu/Balogun Constituency of Offa Local Government Area, Hon. Saheed Popoola. A total of three petitions, which bordered on certificate forgery and bounced cheque were presented against the lawmaker at Tuesday’s plenary. In one of…
Wamakko flays Bafarawa over alleged N13.5b left in Sokoto coffers— 1st August 2018
Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto A former Governor of Sokoto State, Sen. Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, has challenged his predecessor, Alhaji Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa, to present concrete facts on the alleged N13.5 billion he (Bafarawa) claimed to have left in the coffers of the state in 2007. This was contained in a statement signed by Wamakko’s Special Assistant…
FG inaugurates committee on Katsina and Ogun flood— 1st August 2018
Fred Ezeh, Abuja The Federal Government has set up a special committee to undertake detailed assessment of the recent flood in Ogun and Katsina states, which will recommend appropriate remedial measures in addressing the plights of the affected communities. Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, who inaugurated the committee, in Abuja, on Tuesday, said President…
You’re too insignificant to orchestrate your removal from office, Kano dep. gov. told— 1st August 2018
Desmond MgboH, Kano The Kano State Government has advised embattled Deputy Governor of the state, Prof. Hafiz Abubakar, to make a choice between quitting or remaining in the government. A statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Youth and Culture, Malam Muhammad Garba, on Monday night, also noted that the deputy governor is too insignificant…
Wizkid becomes Ciroc ambassador— 31st July 2018
NAN Nigerian music sensation Wizkid has signed a deal with Ciroc, a brand of eau de vie vodka. Wizkid made the announcement on his official twitter account while advising people to drink responsibly. @wizkidayo “New Deal Alert! Officially with Ciroc, let’s get it. “Big bag alert! Drink responsibly”. The ‘Soco’ crooner kept his fans anticipating…
When soldiers dropped guns for brooms, shovels— 11th July 2018
… As 192 Battalion officers clean up Ogun community Laide Raheem, Abeokuta In commemoration of the Nigerian Army Day celebration on July 6, men and officers of 192 Battalion (Rear), Owode-Yewa, recently embarked on a massive environmental sanitation exercise at Atan Junction, along Sango-Owode-Idi-Iroko Road in Ogun State. The soldiers, who were led by their…
How beggars, trespassers beat security at National Assembly— 1st August 2018
“They are just tax collectors. From the car park to those placed in every corner of the National Assembly complex, they are beggars…” Fred Itua Abuja is an alluring city. Like a woman with succulent endowments, Abuja leaves you with feelings that may last a lifetime. For some Nigerians, a visit to Abuja is a…
Flood wreak havoc in Anambra communities— 1st August 2018
Flash flood causing gullies has so far affected over 200 families around St Peter University of the Catholic Diocese of Awka. Aloysius Attah, Onitsha Barely two weeks after the Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency, warned that 14 local government areas in Anambra State were at high risk of flooding this year, the prediction is already happening….
Woman of The Sun: What my father’s death taught me – Richards— 31st July 2018
Richards, in her book “Building a Million Dollar Side Hustle,” details her journey into entrepreneurship and building a big brand. Christine Onwuachumba Julian Richards is the founder of A Million Dollar Enterprise, owners of popular women’s wear, Slim Girl Shape Wear, which has been worn by celebrities Richards has also written a book, titled “Building…
Ronke Onadeko presents book for the ambitious— 27th July 2018
Henry Akubuiro If you think book launch is all about the author smiling to the bank, moneymaking isn’t every author’s fetish. Aderonke Onadeko’s idea of book launch is bringing glamour and fun to book reading and, above all, creating an avenue for intellectual give and take. But, then, a book has to be taken home….
Combating cancer— 1st August 2018
“Our vision is to reduce the mortality rate of breast cancer in Nigeria by offering adequate information and service to combat the disease” – Ebunola Anozie Job Osazuwa The mere mention of cancer sends an unpleasant chill to many. The deadly and devastating disease has dispatched thousands of Nigerians to their early graves. It is…
How I emerged 2018 UTME highest scorer with 354, says 17-year-old Ape— 31st July 2018
I am Tiv by tribe, a Christian and from the family of Mr and Mrs Daniel Ape. My father works in the state High Court while my mum is a university librarian. Rose Ejembi, Makurdi In an exclusive interview with The Education Report, Ape Terhemba Moses, who emerged the highest scorer in the 2018 Unified…
Black Panther: A game changer, rooted in traditional African heritage— 27th July 2018
Wakanda is an African utopia, a game changer, in that for once in a Hollywood mainstream film, an African country is depicted as a formidable power… The action in Black Panther begins in Sambisa forest, a large swath of landmass that has been considered ground zero for the Nigerian army’s war on terrorist group, Boko…
Nigeria Air: Let there be clarity— 1st August 2018
With the government’s poor record on management of public enterprises… the first thing to do is to have Nigerians on the same page on this project. Let there be clarity on Nigeria Air. Wale Sokunbi The Federal Government, in an apparent effort to fulfill one of its earlier promises, recently unveiled the name and logos…
Destiny and prayer (11)— 1st August 2018
In the Bible book of Isaiah 45:7 God said, “I form the light, and create darkness. I make peace, and create evil; I the Lord do all these things.” Nathan Uzorma Protus “God bless you richly sir. I am not surprised that God is doing it for me as he has done it for others…
Sins anti–polygamy preachers commit (2)— 1st August 2018
The justification anti-polygamy preaching clerics give in telling a man in multiple-marriage to do away with the spouse or spouses he married after the first one, are God’s statements in Genesis 21: 9 – 21. Sina Adedipe The first sin of lying that Almighty God, Jesus Christ or the Holy Spirit, told them that it…
Oshiomhole and Ngige: Not about contestation or supremacy battle— 1st August 2018
Simon Ebegbulem I read the back page piece by Levi Obiojiofor, titled “Oshiomhole meets his match,” published in Daily Sun of Tuesday, July 31, 2018, and I must say that I felt very disappointed at his commonplace drift. I had expected perspectives that were much more elevated on the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress…
Jackboot democracy vs gunboat loyalty— 1st August 2018
Nigerians witnessed some desperation in the past in the illegal removal of some governors (using jackboot and gunboat tactics). Mike Ozekhome Nigerian democracy has finally slided into one of jackboot democracy and gunboat loyalty. You either toe the line of the ruling party or get run out of town by government security apparatchik, especially the…
Cash-and-carry democracy— 1st August 2018
“Cash and carry (Cash-and-carry) democracy, bane of Nigeria’s development” Without the hyphenation, it means another thing entirely! Ebere Wabara WRONG: I am not hearing you; Right: I cannot hear you The Guardian of July 14 fumbled two times: “The United States has donated a whooping (whopping) N995 billion to the Multinational Joint Task Force to…
A mortal war of wills— 31st July 2018
There arose a fatal scheduling conflict that enabled Saraki, a strategic thinker and schemer with a long antennae, to beat the APC apparatchik in the political game of jiggery-pokery. Ray Ekpu Since May 2015, there has been a mortal war of wills between Dr. Bukola Saraki and the All Progressives Congress (APC) machine. By a…
Oshiomhole meets his match— 31st July 2018
A party chair should be a respected conciliator, not a hot-headed labour militant who enjoys stoking fires in his own party. Paradoxically, Oshiomhole’s public conduct should not surprise anyone. Levi Obijiofor The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has just recruited a new sergeant-at-arms called Adams Oshiomhole. He was the former governor of Edo State. His…
Wike: Portrait of a hardworking gov— 30th July 2018
Emma Okah Every leader has his style. It is his style that sets him or her apart from others and this often determines how successful he could be in executing his vision. Raw determination to succeed is Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike’s middle name and it is easy to know. Look into his mindset, his past…
Defections and Nigeria’s jackboot democracy— 30th July 2018
Nigerians want a peaceful country devoid of the killings they presently witness almost on a daily basis. They want reforms or restructuring, not selfish defections. Casmir Igbokwe Tonton Macoute was a terror in Haiti. It was a special operations unit within the Haitian paramilitary force. Created in 1959 by the late dictator, Francois Papa Doc…
In search of political mentors (2)— 30th July 2018
Ladies and gentlemen, please, rise and give it up for the Leaders’ Leader, His Excellency, Sen. (Dr.) David Mark, GCON. God bless Nigeria! Michael Bush Nigerians always whine about how Nigeria has not produced great leaders. Yet we never look hard enough to find and encourage compatriots who evince sterling leadership qualities. Our young people…
Any this territory native in the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. who do not quit now and join the Revolution with the Sword under the natives Disintegrated Republics, must go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. Any this territory native who do not join the Revolution with the Sword now under the natives Disintegrated Republics, must go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. It is Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc. formation which its members are the new military, police etc. under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic. The war front is Sokoto- the last bastion of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!
BBOG keep the pressure on. I also have often wondered why the fallen soldiers are not named and the families get to know that their loved ones actually died in action. I put nothing beyond Buratai and Idris who being coveted by this regime can get away with anything.
God will deliver from their hands.