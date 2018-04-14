BBOG, Clerics pray for Chibok schoolgirls’ return

NAN

Coordinator Bring Back our Girls (BBOG), Lagos State Chapter, Mrs Aisha Oyebode, has called on Nigerians to stand up in prayers for Nigerian children especially the remaining Chibok schoolgirls and Dapchi schoolgirl still in the hands of terrorists.

She made the call, on Friday night, at the Interfaith Vigil of the 4th Anniversary of the abduction of Chibok school girls, at Falomo Roundabout, Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 276 girls were abducted from the Government Secondary School Chibok on April 14, 2014.

Fifty-seven of the girls escaped on their own.

The Federal Government has however, ensured the release of no fewer than 150 of the girls in two batches, while others are still in captivity.

Oyebode urged Nigerians not to sit back to watch Nigerian children dehumanised.

She said that the remaining girls in captivity were suffering untold anguish that could be better imagined than experienced.

“It is with deep sense of regret we commemorate the anniversary; we are gathered here not to celebrate the long captivity of our innocent school girls whose rights and dignity were trampled upon.

“We are here to express the deep suffering of our daughters in Boko Haram captivity.

“Their voices may not be heard in public, but it sounds clearly in the hearts of their parents, community and well-meaning Nigerians,’’ she said.

The Imam of Falomo Police Mosque, Imam Tajudeen Adebayo, during the interfaith prayers, thanked Allah for those that were released and prayed that the remaining girls would also be rescued.

“We thank Allah for those that were released; we want the remaining girls to be released too, we pray that Allah will protect them and protect our nation.

“In Islam every soul is sacred and should be protected, we condemn the act of killing innocent Nigerians,’’ he said.

Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, Senior Pastor, Trinity House Church, who prayed that God would bring back the remaining girls, also urged Nigerians not to relent in their prayers for the nation.

“It is only when we come together to speak and act as one, that our voices will be heard and we can achieve the desired change,” he said.