BBN: Halo for corruption

The dictionary tells us that corruption is “the act … of impairing integrity, virtue or moral principle; the state of being debased; loss of purity or integrity; depravity; wickedness; impurity; bribery.”

We are in a country where the mentality of our youngsters has been corrupted to believe that corruption is all about chasing thieving politicians and herding them into prison. We have neglected to teach them that there is corruption that far outstrips sleaze, and that is the corruption of the mind, mental corruption.

That is exactly why the Holy Book expressly said that “out of the abundance of the heart, the mouth speaketh.” It is all mind over matter.

This is so because a corrupt mind is the citadel of all evil. A corrupt mind will tell the politician to steal and the public officer to doctor figures. A corrupt mind will tell one to join a secret cult or to take recourse to diabolic means to get wealth or harm others. A corrupt mind will cause a man to mate with his own daughter or the teenage daughter of his friend. A corrupt mind leads students to trade sex for marks on the table of deranged lecturers.

A corrupt mind does not see anything wrong in favouring some people over others, even if they are opaque brained. A corrupt mind prefers cattle to human beings and cherishes the taste of blood. A corrupt mind revels in oppressive power of manipulation, whether census or voter’s register.

Unfortunately, we view corruption from a different template, as these and much more aspects of the corrosion are overlooked. Even within our accepted fight is corruption of the highest pedigree; we are selective in whom to pull in or leave out, as can be seen when sinners dump their parties to take shelter in another where they are canonised as saints.

Our governments drivel in the mouth, mothers have gone to sleep too early while our fathers are glued in taverns, drinking away their souls. That is how come the ongoing putrid programme, BIG BROTHER NAIJA (BBN), came upon us like a plague.

(Permit me to borrow some stuff from an anonymous post).

“The winner of this notorious show is expected to walk away with a whopping N25 million and a breathtaking car. All that is required to win this show is to live with a bunch of fellow crazy, irresponsible people, do all sorts of immoral things, and, viola, you’re the winner.

“Next thing, you’re called a celebrity, winning big advertisement contracts and becoming the face of multinational companies.

If only there could be an educating version of this programme. If only they could house some intelligent people in like manner and make them compete for similar prizes. But, no! Our people do not encourage sanity. Our society promotes evil over good, indecency over decency, immorality over morality, and ungodliness over godliness.

The best in Mathematics competitions will go home with either a carton of milk or noodles, ridiculous stipends and laughable prizes. Yet these morons in BBN will earn millions for coming to suck breasts, speak thrash, display nudity, and get under the sheets on international television.

Our rich individuals, companies and corporate organisations will spend huge sums of money sponsoring dirty shows like BBN and beauty pageants, where they will enthrone satanic activities, display nudity, molest our underage girls, and make them win on bottom power rather than on real beauty and brains.

What a wasted generation! What a time! How do we raise, nurture and produce the next Chike Obis, Chinua Achebes, Wole Soyinkas…? What foundation are we laying for coming generations? What message of hope are we leaving behind? Is immorality the legacy we really want to hand down to the next generation? Are we not losing our minds?

Let all people of goodwill come together and raise the alarm against this dirty programme. Let us all with one voice and in unison say, “We’ve had enough of this nonsense.”

Let us blow the trumpet in Zion and declare war on these encouragers of evil tendencies and promoters of these demonic programmes targeted at our highly impressionable youths. We should see that this programme is replaced with a more intelligent and educative programme.

Nigeria is broke morally and financially, yet the sponsors are wasting millions of naira on a highly immoral programme. Please, what is the lesson that one can learn from this Big Brother show? What can our youths pick from it? If we keep quiet, then we are silent conspirators.”

We have to rise as a people to condemn the erosion of our culture; the onslaught of moral depravity through electronic colonialism portends danger for the impressionist psyche of our children.

We are teaching them that laziness pays; that all you need to become a celebrity or rich is to spread your legs for every hippie on the highway to perdition. We are teaching them that sex is a passport to international stardom. This is the way to go for every nation heading for moral extinction and, once this is done, all else is kaput. What we need is a commission for moral rebirth first before economic and financial recovery.

We will never ever recover anything unless we first recover our moral rectitude. Snakes will continue to ‘swallow’ our millions, and as one comic character said, antelope may soon swallow our central bank. Sin has reproached the nation, and that’s why darkness has overtaken us at noonday.

Sin is like a stone in your shoe, you’ll have no peace until you get it out. Not even a billion Ibrahim Magus can heal the land except the blood of Jesus cleanses it.

SAY NO TO IMMORALITY!!!