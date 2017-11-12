BBC African Footballer of the Year ; Victor Moses battles Mane, others for award

Nigerian international, Victor Moses has been named as five of the contenders for this year’s BBC African Footballer of the Year award .

The shortlist announced by BBC Saturday evening was unveiled to football fans around the world during a live launch programme.

The 2017 nominees are: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund and Gabon), Naby Keïta (RB Leipzig and Guinea), Sadio Mané (Liverpool F.C. and Senegal), Victor Moses (Chelsea and Nigeria), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool and Egypt).

Voting kicked off on Saturday 11 November 2017 and will run until 1800 GMT on Monday 27 November 2017 when the vote closes.

The public can vote online for their favourite player by visiting: www.bbc.com/africanfootball.

Peter Okwoche, presenter of BBC African Footballer of the Year 2017, says: “Who knows what could happen with this list! It’s fresh – no previous winners and three newcomers – so the award is anybody’s game. It’s up to the fans now to get voting and make it happen for their favourite footballer.”

The winner of BBC African Footballer of the Year 2017 will be revealed live during Focus on Africa on BBC World News and BBC World Service on Monday 11 December at 1745 GMT.

There will also be a special half hour programme on BBC BRIT at 1730 GMT on the same day.

Previous winners of the award include: Riyadh Mahrez (2016), Yaya Touré (2015 and 2013); Yacine Brahimi (2014); and Christopher Katongo (2012).