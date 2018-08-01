– The Sun News
Latest
1st August 2018 - Bayern Munich will not sell want-away striker Lewandowski now, Kovac says
1st August 2018 - Buhari behind killings across Nigeria, Sule Lamido alleges
1st August 2018 - Families of 9/11 victims look to seize Iran assets in Britain
1st August 2018 - Osun APC reunites for election
1st August 2018 - Okagbare-Ighoteguonor, Semenya, 14 others inducted into CAA Hall of Fame
1st August 2018 - Leave Umeh alone, Igbo group warns Okorocha
1st August 2018 - Roma beat Barcelona, Madrid lose to Man United
1st August 2018 - Asaba 2018 African Athletics Championship: Can Nigeria Host To Win?
1st August 2018 - Don’t reject corps members, NYSC DG begs stakeholders
1st August 2018 - APC zones dep. governorship seat to Osun West
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Bayern Munich will not sell want-away striker Lewandowski now, Kovac says
Lewandowski

Bayern Munich will not sell want-away striker Lewandowski now, Kovac says

— 1st August 2018

NAN

Robert Lewandowski wants to leave Bayern Munich but the Bundesliga champions will not sell the prolific striker in the current transfer window, manager Niko Kovac said on Tuesday.

Poland international Lewandowski has been Bayern’s top goalscorer in three of the last four seasons since joining the club in 2014.

He has also reached the 40-goal mark in each of the last three campaigns.

His exploits have helped the club extend their domestic dominance, winning four German league titles in as many years.

But local media reports say Lewandowski, whose contract at Bayern runs until 2021, has been eager to find newer pastures.

READ ALSO Buhari behind killings across Nigeria, Sule Lamido alleges

“There is nothing new with Robert. The status is that he will not leave the club because he’s our top striker.

“And certainly we don’t want to give him away and won’t give him away,” Kovac told Sky Sports.

“It’s true that Robert is thinking about playing somewhere else. Naturally, one thing is what he wants, the other is what we want.

“We are FC Bayern, we have a top striker. We certainly will not let ourselves be persuaded from the outside. That’s the way to do it.

“Robert has a contract… he will certainly stay here as long as possible.”

Former Eintracht Frankfurt and Croatia manager Kovac also said that he does not expect the transfer situation to hinder Lewandowski in the upcoming campaign.

“He is a professional and knows that he also has something to prove to himself and everyone else.

“He actually already knows this. But we will say it again, that he will also have to step on the gas,” Kovac added.

“He also wants to score goals and be successful. Robert Lewandowski stands for success and goals and he will prove that in the future.”

Bayern start their league campaign against Hoffenheim on Aug. 24.(Reuters/N

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BUHARI

Buhari behind killings across Nigeria, Sule Lamido alleges

— 1st August 2018

Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo A former governor of Jigawa State and presidential aspirant under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Sule Lamido, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of been responsible for the widespread killings across the country under the disguise of farmers/herders crisis. Lamido said this, on Monday, in Jalingo, while answering questions…

  • OSUN APC

    Osun APC reunites for election

    — 1st August 2018

    Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Executive members of the Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have re-united after the July 20 primary election to pick a governorship flagbearer for the party. Daily Sun gathered, on Tuesday, that from the office of the party chairman, Prince Gboyega Famodun, the  frayed nerves in the party occasioned…

  • UMEH

    Leave Umeh alone, Igbo group warns Okorocha

    — 1st August 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka An Igbo political pressure group, Igbo Gadi Nma, on Tuesday, berated Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State over his recent alleged uncomplimentary statements against the senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, Chief Victor Umeh. Consequently, the group has asked the governor to face many troubles he had brought unto himself and leave…

  • NYSC

    Don’t reject corps members, NYSC DG begs stakeholders

    — 1st August 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Director General of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, has appealed to stakeholders not to reject corps members posted to their establishments. Kazaure equally appealed corps employers across the country to improve the standard of welfare packages given to corps members on their payroll. The statement signed by the…

  • OSUN WEST

    APC zones dep. governorship seat to Osun West

    — 1st August 2018

    Clement Adeyi, Osogbo There are indications that the Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has zoned the deputy governorship position to Osun West. Daily Sun gathered that the party had  asked its members and supporters not to panic over who will be the deputy governor of the next APC government, because the…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share