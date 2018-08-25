– The Sun News
25th August 2018 - Bayern late show secures season opening win
25th August 2018 - Killings: Kaduna State Govt. imposes curfew on two communities
25th August 2018 - I-G orders SARS operatives to wear uniform for identification
25th August 2018 - Japan wins first ever U20 Women World Cup
25th August 2018 - Ayade offers employment to over 200 widows
25th August 2018 - Think and Grow Rich – African Perspective
25th August 2018 - There’s a special place in hell for men who abandon their children
25th August 2018 - STILL HURTING! Real tells Chelsea: Hazard not worth Neymar, Mbappe money
25th August 2018 - Juve vs Lazio : Allegri unafraid to bench CR7
25th August 2018 - REVEALED! Cousin of City’s owner submitted €2b Reds takeover bid
Bayern late show secures season opening win

— 25th August 2018

NAN

Champions Bayern Munich scored twice in the last eight minutes to beat visiting Hoffenheim 3-1 in the Bundesliga premiere on Friday and hand new Coach Niko Kovac a winning league debut. 

Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski netted a controversially awarded penalty in the 82nd minute after he had to retake his spot kick.
 
Also Arjen Robben fired in the third goal from close range in the 90th as Hoffenheim ran out of steam.

Thomas Mueller put the hosts ahead with a glancing header in the 23rd minute but Adam Szalai levelled with a fine low shot in the 57th for fellow Champions League club Hoffenheim.

READ ALSO Japan wins first ever U20 Women World Cup

There was some bad news for Bayern, who have won the last six Bundesliga titles.

Midfielder Kingsley Coman was taken off with what looked like an ankle problem in his first league game since a ligament injury in February.

“It was a deserved victory… but it is clear it was not as easy as it looked in the end.

“We have to be able to play well over 90 minutes. But I am still happy with the 60-65 minutes today,” Kovac told reporters.

Kovac, who succeeded the retired Jupp Heynckes, surprisingly put Germany international Mats Hummels on the bench and partnered Jerome Boateng with Niklas Suele in central defence.

Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer made his first league appearance in 11 months and the hosts started brightly.

Looking to make amends for a lacklustre performance in their 1-0 German Cup win over amateurs Drochtersen/Assel last week.

Mueller was given too much space in the box and headed in a corner to give the champions an early lead.

Hoffenheim came close to an equaliser but Joelinton’s effort sailed narrowly wide before Bayern saw Coman helped off the field with what looked like an injury to his left ankle.

READ ALSO REVEALED! Cousin of City's owner submitted €2b Reds takeover bid

The Frenchman had missed several months through injury last season. He will undergo medical checks on Saturday, Kovac said.

To make matters worse for Bayern, the visitors then scored with Szalai’s solo effort and looked for a winner.

A controversial penalty given for a foul on Franck Ribery gave Lewandowski, last season’s Bundesliga top scorer, the chance to get onto the scoresheet.

“I would not have given it,” said Kovac of the penalty while his Hoffenheim counterpart, Julian Nagelsmann, was left fuming because the referee did not use the video assistant referee.

Lewandowski’s first effort was saved and Robben scored from the rebound only to be ruled to have entered the area too early.

The Poland striker retook the spot kick and sent Oliver Baumann the wrong way before Dutchman Robben sealed the victory.

