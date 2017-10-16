The Sun News
Latest
16th October 2017 - Ondo communities protests 8 months power outage
16th October 2017 - Bayelsa SARS outguns, arrests 4 armed robbers
16th October 2017 - Business ease: 3 ministers meet over visa issuance
16th October 2017 - All 3 Monkey Pox cases in Nigeria in Bayelsa -FG 
16th October 2017 - Bayelsa gov makes 2 community accessible by road first time in history 
16th October 2017 - FG confirms three cases of Monkeypox virus
16th October 2017 - 2019: Ajimobi backs Sen. Adeola for Ogun governor
16th October 2017 - Paris Club refunds: Kaduna pays N21b pensions, death benefits
16th October 2017 - FUAM VC harps on need for Nigeria to achieve food security by 2050
16th October 2017 - Group slams Okorocha over Jacob Zuma statue
Home / Cover / National / Bayelsa SARS outguns, arrests 4 armed robbers

Bayelsa SARS outguns, arrests 4 armed robbers

— 16th October 2017

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Three suspected armed robberry suspects have been arrested by the Special Anti- Robbery Squad of the Bayelsa State Police Command.

The three suspects arrested over the weekend while trying to escape after a robbery incident along Captain Ayeni Street, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital are under interrogation in the custody of the Bayelsa state where useful information on some recent robbery operations in the state have been provided.

According to investigations the suspects Solomon Atuya aged 26, Dickson Ebibatei aged 30, Preye Nwanidigha aged 30 and Oyinkuro Dakuro Robert aged 23 in company of two other suspects were said to have trailed a school headmaster and his teachers to a commercial bank where they had gone to collect teachers’ salaries.

Unknown to them that they were being trailed they proceeded to Captain Ayeni Street and while still of the road the robbers struck and started shooting sporadically into the air to scare the people and rob their targets.

Eye-witness account said the robbers had succeeded in robbing their victims and were trying to escape through the Isaac Boro Expressway when the SARS team responded to a distress call and intercepted the vehicle carrying the armed robbers.

The eye-witness account said there was a shoot-out between the police and the robbers and some of the robbers were arrested with bullet wounds.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Asinim Butswat who confirmed the story said one of the suspects later died at the hospital due to the bullet wounds.

“Special Anti Robbery Squad chased the attackers and intercepted them along Isaac Boro Expressway. The suspects exchanged gun fire with the team. Others attempted to escaped but were chased by youth and arrested. They were however beaten by the mob.

The suspects sustained injuries and were taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa. One British made pistol, one locally made pistol and one Honda Car with REG. No. EF 66 LSR were recovered from them.

Post Views: 44
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalise your PROSTATE issues here!!

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ondo communities protests 8 months power outage

— 16th October 2017

  From Bamgbola Gbolagunte, Akure Economic and commercial activities were  Monday grounded in Kajola and Araromi Communities in Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State as residents of the two communities protested against the over eight months power outage. The protesters who were mainly artisans and youths in large numbers took to the streets…

  • Bayelsa SARS outguns, arrests 4 armed robbers

    — 16th October 2017

    From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Three suspected armed robberry suspects have been arrested by the Special Anti- Robbery Squad of the Bayelsa State Police Command. The three suspects arrested over the weekend while trying to escape after a robbery incident along Captain Ayeni Street, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital are under interrogation in the custody of the…

  • Business ease: 3 ministers meet over visa issuance

    — 16th October 2017

      From AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, Abuja The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, and his Interior Ministry counterpart, Gen Abdulrahman Dambazau (retd), met Monday to resolve issues against prompt issuance of visa. The development, according to Onyeama, was to find solution to the ease of doing business in the country. The meeting also had in attendance,…

  • All 3 Monkey Pox cases in Nigeria in Bayelsa -FG 

    — 16th October 2017

      From Kemi Yesufu, Abuja Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole has announced that only three samples taken from the 17 suspected patients of Monkey Pox in Bayelsa State, have been confirmed as cases of the disease. Speaking at a media briefing Monday in Abuja on results from the 21 samples sent to the World…

  • Bayelsa gov makes 2 community accessible by road first time in history 

    — 16th October 2017

    The people of Ekeremor Local Government Area in Bayelsa State were in jubilation on Saturday as Governor Seriake Dickson, for the first time in the history of the state, drove on the Angalabiri/Aleibiri section of the ongoing Bayelsa West senatorial road from Sagbama to Ekeremor. Accompanied by the Deputy Governor, Retired Rear Admiral John Jonah,…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share