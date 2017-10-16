Bayelsa SARS outguns, arrests 4 armed robbers

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Three suspected armed robberry suspects have been arrested by the Special Anti- Robbery Squad of the Bayelsa State Police Command.

The three suspects arrested over the weekend while trying to escape after a robbery incident along Captain Ayeni Street, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital are under interrogation in the custody of the Bayelsa state where useful information on some recent robbery operations in the state have been provided.

According to investigations the suspects Solomon Atuya aged 26, Dickson Ebibatei aged 30, Preye Nwanidigha aged 30 and Oyinkuro Dakuro Robert aged 23 in company of two other suspects were said to have trailed a school headmaster and his teachers to a commercial bank where they had gone to collect teachers’ salaries.

Unknown to them that they were being trailed they proceeded to Captain Ayeni Street and while still of the road the robbers struck and started shooting sporadically into the air to scare the people and rob their targets.

Eye-witness account said the robbers had succeeded in robbing their victims and were trying to escape through the Isaac Boro Expressway when the SARS team responded to a distress call and intercepted the vehicle carrying the armed robbers.

The eye-witness account said there was a shoot-out between the police and the robbers and some of the robbers were arrested with bullet wounds.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Asinim Butswat who confirmed the story said one of the suspects later died at the hospital due to the bullet wounds.

“Special Anti Robbery Squad chased the attackers and intercepted them along Isaac Boro Expressway. The suspects exchanged gun fire with the team. Others attempted to escaped but were chased by youth and arrested. They were however beaten by the mob.

The suspects sustained injuries and were taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa. One British made pistol, one locally made pistol and one Honda Car with REG. No. EF 66 LSR were recovered from them.