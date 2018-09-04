Bayelsa rural communities embrace Safe Motherhood scheme

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

In its bid to spread the safe motherhood message to the nooks and crannies of the state, the Safe Motherhood Sensitisation Sub-Committee has been visiting more communities in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area.

Korokorosei’s Community Development Committee (CDC) chairman, Mr. Francis Jephthah, said the community as a whole would embrace the safe motherhood initiative, adding that it is one of the best things to have happened to women of the state.

Jephthan, while describing the programme as ‘a laudable initiative’ called on government to introduce more of such programmes that would improve the well being of the masses.

Responding to the issue of non-availability of doctors raised by one of the participants of the safe motherhood session, a member of the SILGA Safe Motherhood Sensitisation Sub-committee, Nicodemus Dauebi, said not only would doctors be employed along with the safe motherhood programme, but that residential quarters would be provided in the health facilities government plans to build in communities.

At Ogboinbiri, the CDC chairman, Mr. Pere Corporal, who commended the Seriake Dickson administration in the state for its strides in the health sector, however, implored government to improve on the facilities in the health centres and that more personnel should be employed.

While playing host to the SILGA team at Olugbobiri, the CDC chairman, who is also the Acting Paramount Ruler of the community, Mr Biewari Moses said that access to quality health services is paramount to pregnant women and commended the state government for the programme, saying that it is the first of its kind.

The SILGA sensitisation sub-committee also visited Enewari, Opuama, Polobubou & Ekowe communities, where the leadership of the various towns, in their separate remarks lauded Governor Seriake Dickson for introducing the safe motherhood programme and promised that their women would embrace it.