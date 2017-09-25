Bayelsa political leaders pass vote of confidence in Dickson

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State political leaders, from the eight local government areas, have passed a vote of confidence in Governor Seriake Dickson.

The leaders, during a meeting, at the weekend, under the aegis of the Forum of Restoration Caucus Chairmen (FRCC), said having conducted a periodic review of the activities of government they came to the conclusion that Dickson has fulfilled his campaign promises in education, security, health, agriculture and road infrastructure.

In a communiqué signed by the forum’s Chairman and leader of Ekeremor caucus, Chief Thompson Okorotie and Yenagoa caucus Chairman, Chief Godwin Odumgba, the group gave the Dickson administration a clean bill of health in the areas of salary payment, internally generated revenue (IGR) and the development of small and medium enterprises.

Describing the recent opening of the Ijaw National Academy (INA), the model boarding secondary schools in the eight local councils with free feeding and books for students, and the 25 mega primary schools as a watershed in the educational development of Bayelsa, they urged Dickson to remain focus and continue with his passion to develop the state.

The leaders further noted that Dickson’s strategic and major developments in the health sector had become a source of pride to the people and added that the state could now boast of a world-class diagnostic centre with the state-of-the-art equipment and five referral general hospitals.