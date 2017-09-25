The Sun News
Latest
25th September 2017 - Bayelsa political leaders pass vote of confidence in Dickson
25th September 2017 - Good governance’ll reduce political tension, says Wike
25th September 2017 - Trial of over 1,600 Boko Haram suspects begins October –FG
25th September 2017 - FG begins emergency repairs of Lagos roads, bridges
25th September 2017 - Pride, cause of CCC crisis –Owodunni.
25th September 2017 - Youths peition Makarfi on Ekiti Assembly member’s suspension
25th September 2017 - Why I want to be PDP chairman –Daniel
25th September 2017 - Obiano: A view from the outside
25th September 2017 - In Nigeria, the poor is subsidising the rich –Yusuf
25th September 2017 - Electoral reform will not work without punishing electoral offenders -Igini
Home / National / Bayelsa political leaders pass vote of confidence in Dickson

Bayelsa political leaders pass vote of confidence in Dickson

— 25th September 2017

 From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State political leaders, from the eight local government areas, have passed a vote of confidence in Governor  Seriake Dickson.

The leaders, during a meeting, at the weekend, under the aegis of the Forum of Restoration Caucus Chairmen (FRCC), said having conducted a periodic review of the activities of government they came to the  conclusion that Dickson has fulfilled his campaign promises in education, security, health, agriculture and road infrastructure.

In a communiqué signed by the forum’s Chairman and leader of Ekeremor caucus, Chief Thompson Okorotie and Yenagoa caucus Chairman, Chief Godwin Odumgba, the group gave the Dickson administration a clean bill of health in the areas of salary payment, internally generated revenue (IGR) and the development of small and medium enterprises.

Describing the recent opening of the Ijaw National Academy (INA), the model boarding secondary schools in the eight local councils with free feeding and books for students, and the 25 mega primary schools as a watershed in the educational development of Bayelsa, they urged Dickson to remain focus and continue with his passion to develop the state.

The leaders further noted that Dickson’s strategic and major developments in the health sector had become a source of pride to the people and added that the state could now boast of a world-class diagnostic centre with the state-of-the-art equipment and five referral general hospitals.

Post Views: 9
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Bayelsa political leaders pass vote of confidence in Dickson

— 25th September 2017

 From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Bayelsa State political leaders, from the eight local government areas, have passed a vote of confidence in Governor  Seriake Dickson. The leaders, during a meeting, at the weekend, under the aegis of the Forum of Restoration Caucus Chairmen (FRCC), said having conducted a periodic review of the activities of government they…

  • Good governance’ll reduce political tension, says Wike

    — 25th September 2017

    Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has said only good governance can reduce the political tension in the country. The governor also said with the absence of good governance at the federal level, agitations will continue across different parts of the country.  Speaking during the 57th Independence Church service at  Saint Mark’s Anglican Church in…

  • Trial of over 1,600 Boko Haram suspects begins October –FG

    — 25th September 2017

    From Godwin Tsa, Abuja A Special Court set up by the Federal Government will commence the trial of suspected Boko Haram terrorists in October, beginning with the over 1,600 detainees in Wawa Barracks, in  Kainji, Niger State. The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has already approved a…

  • FG begins emergency repairs of Lagos roads, bridges

    — 25th September 2017

    Federal Controller of Works, Godwin Ekes, yesterday, disclosed that the Federal Government has begun emergency and remedial repairs of some major roads and bridges in Lagos State. Eke told newsmen in Lagos that some of the bad roads required urgent attention and that the federal government is determined to make all federal roads across the…

  • Pride, cause of CCC crisis –Owodunni.

    — 25th September 2017

    head of the Celestial Church of Christ, Rev. Kayode Owodunni, has identified pride as the main cause of the succession crisis in the church. Owodunni revealed this at the church’s International headquarters, Ijeshatedo, Lagos, during the 70th Founder’s Day celebration. He said pride creeped into the church when the struggle for leadership started. “Under all…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share