Bayelsa police probes death of 3 suspected cultists

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Police Command is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of three suspected cultists in Odi community, Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of the state.

According to investigations, the killings, believed to be a reprisal attacks, which occurred at the weekend, was a direct fallout of the recent killings of suspected cultists in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state.

Findings revealed that a truce brokered by some officials of the Bayelsa state government through the office of the coordinator of the Bayelsa Volunteer Force to rein in the cultists failed as the cult groups insisted on the supremacy battle.

A community sources said residents woke up to see three lifeless bodies of a popular young man in Odi, identified as James Alex, and two others on the major road in the community.

“Residents were woken up by series of gun shots and upon mobilising to the scene; they met the lifeless bodies of the victims. But the community could only identify one person who happens to be James Alex “the source said.

An emergency meeting is said to have been convened Sunday afternoon between elders and youths of Odi in the bid to find a ensure a truce is brokered among the cult groups to halt any further killing.

Contacted, Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Asinim Butswat, confirmed the development. He said three persons were killed adding that the police have commenced investigation.