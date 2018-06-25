The Sun News
Latest
25th June 2018 - Bayelsa police probes death of 3 suspected cultists
25th June 2018 - Ekiti Guber: Bamidele’s group rally support for Fayemi
25th June 2018 - JAMB decides 2018 admission cut-off point Tuesday
25th June 2018 - Ekiti guber: PDP concocting lies against Fayemi – aide
25th June 2018 - Economic emancipation: Aregbesola tasks civil service on productivity
25th June 2018 - Domesticate Child Right Act, UNICEF urges Bauchi govt.
25th June 2018 - World Cup qualifiers: D’Tigers bank on Diogu
25th June 2018 - Nigeria retains badminton crown
25th June 2018 - Unemployment: Desperate youths turn drug peddlers
25th June 2018 - FG’s initiatives on SMEs yielding result –Agboade, NASME president
Home / National / Bayelsa police probes death of 3 suspected cultists
POLICE

Bayelsa police probes death of 3 suspected cultists

— 25th June 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

 The Bayelsa State Police Command is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of three suspected cultists in Odi community, Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of the state.

According to investigations, the killings, believed to be a reprisal attacks, which occurred at the weekend, was a direct fallout of the recent killings of suspected cultists in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state.

Findings revealed that a truce brokered by some officials of the Bayelsa state government through the office of the coordinator of the Bayelsa Volunteer Force to rein in the cultists failed as the cult groups insisted on the supremacy battle.

A  community sources  said residents woke up to see three lifeless bodies of  a popular young man in Odi,  identified as James Alex, and two others on the major road in the community.

“Residents were woken up by series of gun shots and upon mobilising to the scene; they met the lifeless bodies of the victims. But the community could only identify one person who happens to be James Alex “the source said.

An emergency meeting is said to have been convened Sunday afternoon between elders and youths of Odi in the bid to find a ensure a truce is brokered among the cult groups to halt any further killing.

Contacted, Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Asinim Butswat, confirmed the development. He said three persons were killed adding that the police have commenced investigation.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

POLICE

Bayelsa police probes death of 3 suspected cultists

— 25th June 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa  The Bayelsa State Police Command is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of three suspected cultists in Odi community, Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of the state. According to investigations, the killings, believed to be a reprisal attacks, which occurred at the weekend, was a direct fallout of the recent killings of suspected…

  • EKITI

    Ekiti Guber: Bamidele’s group rally support for Fayemi

    — 25th June 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti In preparation for the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti State, a group loyal to the Director General of the Kayode Fayemi campaign organisation, Hon. Michael Opeyemi Bamidele (MOB), has begun what it termed aggressive evangelism campaign to mosques, churches, market centres and other strategic points across the State in support of…

  • JAMB

    JAMB decides 2018 admission cut-off point Tuesday

    — 25th June 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja Barring any last minute changes, the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), will hold its 2018 policy meeting, on Tuesday. It is a meeting where JAMB alongside heads of all private and public tertiary institutions where decide on the cut-off point for admission into tertiary institutions for 2018 academic year. JAMB spokesman,…

  • FAYEMI

    Ekiti guber: PDP concocting lies against Fayemi – aide

    — 25th June 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Media aide to the John Kayode Fayemi Campaign Organisation, Wole Olujobi, has replied chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Ekiti State, Gboyega Oguntuase, on his allegation that Fayemi could not account for N16.7 billion he claimed to have made as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) during his tenure as governor between…

  • AREGBESOLA

    Economic emancipation: Aregbesola tasks civil service on productivity

    — 25th June 2018

    Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State has called on Nigerian civil servants to abide by the ethics of their professions and demonstrate diligence, efficiency, productivity and steadfastness in the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities to the people for economic emancipation and prosperity. He stressed that for Nigeria to reclaim her rightful position…

Archive

June 2018
S M T W T F S
« May    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share