Bayelsa police nab 15-year-old student with gun

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Police Command is interrogating a 15-year-old secondary school student, Master Emmanuel Apiakise, arrested for being in possession of a locally-made pistol. Apiakise’s arrest is coming on the heels of the expulsion of seven students of Central Epie Secondary School by the Bayelsa State government for alleged involvement in cultism.

It was gathered that Apiakise, a student of Community Secondary School, Akenfa-Epie, was arrested in his school uniform by the Akenfa local vigilante committee during school hours in the Akenfa-Epie area of Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

Sources said vigilance group youths, acting on a tip-off, accosted and searched Apiakise and found a gun on him, before dragging him to the Akenfa Police Station.

The management of the school, in its reaction to the arrest of Apiakise, has dismissed claims of his arrest on the school premises, adding that he was not a student of the school. A top management staff, who craved anonymity, explained that the school uniform was not unique to Akenfa Secondary School.

“The boy was not arrested in the classroom as alleged. And the uniform he was putting on is common among students in the state,” he said.

Meanwhile, the police have confirmed the arrest of three suspects involved in the Sunday robbery on the cCrpers’ Lodge at Angalabiri community of Sagbama Local Government Area.

During the attack, the suspects inflicted several machete blows on Luntis Julius and almost cut off his arm. Police sources explained that the people of Angalabiri, shocked over the attack, decided to expose the suspects identified as Youdougha, 22, and Vincent, 21. A source said the third suspect arrested by the community is yet to be handed to the police as his degree of involvement is yet to be ascertained

The state police public relations officer, Mr. Ashimin Butswat, who confirmed the arrest of Apiakise and the two suspects in the attack on the corps member, said investigation was ongoing to arrest other suspects involved in the attack.

It was gathered that Special Prosecutor Arthur Andrew Seweniowor has been briefed and is on standby to charge the suspects to court.