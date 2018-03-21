The Sun News
Latest
21st March 2018 - Bayelsa police nab 15-year-old student with gun
21st March 2018 - Most wanted armed robber, Awolowo, arrested 
21st March 2018 - As Abia descends into rot
21st March 2018 - Nwaokeke Ifeoma 08032638739
21st March 2018 - Dapchi girls: AI working to stop US-Nigeria anti-terrorism pact 
21st March 2018 - Nigeria can’t survive without North, says ACF
21st March 2018 - No LG autonomy, no 2019 election –NULGE
21st March 2018 - Afe Babalola hospital begin 4-day surgery
21st March 2018 - Group calls for youths, leaders’ re-orientation 
21st March 2018 - Wike woos leading European investors
Home / National / Bayelsa police nab 15-year-old student with gun

Bayelsa police nab 15-year-old student with gun

— 21st March 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Police Command is interrogating a 15-year-old secondary school student, Master Emmanuel Apiakise, arrested for being in possession of a locally-made pistol. Apiakise’s arrest is coming on the heels of the expulsion of seven students of Central Epie Secondary School by the Bayelsa State government for alleged involvement in cultism.

It was gathered that Apiakise, a student of Community Secondary School, Akenfa-Epie, was arrested in his school uniform by the Akenfa local vigilante committee during school hours in the Akenfa-Epie area of Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital. 

Sources said vigilance group youths, acting on a tip-off, accosted and searched Apiakise and found a gun on him, before dragging him to the Akenfa Police Station.

The management of the school, in its reaction to the arrest of Apiakise, has dismissed claims of his arrest on the school premises, adding that he was not a student of the school. A top management staff, who craved anonymity, explained that the school uniform was not unique to Akenfa Secondary School.

 “The boy was not arrested in the classroom as alleged. And the uniform he was putting on is common among students in the state,” he said.

Meanwhile, the police have confirmed the arrest of three suspects involved in the Sunday robbery on the cCrpers’ Lodge at Angalabiri community of Sagbama Local Government Area.

During the attack, the suspects inflicted several machete blows on Luntis Julius and almost cut off his arm. Police sources explained that the people of Angalabiri, shocked over the attack, decided to expose the suspects identified as Youdougha, 22, and Vincent, 21. A source said the third suspect arrested by the community is yet to be handed to the police as his degree of involvement is yet to be ascertained  

The state police public relations officer, Mr. Ashimin Butswat, who confirmed the arrest of Apiakise and the two suspects in the attack on the corps member, said investigation was ongoing to arrest other suspects involved in the attack.  

It was gathered that Special Prosecutor Arthur Andrew Seweniowor has been briefed and is on standby to charge the suspects to court.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Bayelsa police nab 15-year-old student with gun

— 21st March 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Bayelsa State Police Command is interrogating a 15-year-old secondary school student, Master Emmanuel Apiakise, arrested for being in possession of a locally-made pistol. Apiakise’s arrest is coming on the heels of the expulsion of seven students of Central Epie Secondary School by the Bayelsa State government for alleged involvement in cultism….

  • Most wanted armed robber, Awolowo, arrested 

    — 21st March 2018

    Christopher Oji The Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) has arrested most wanted armed robber, 31-year-old Fashola, aka Awolowo, who has been on the wanted list of the police for a while. Awolowo has been wanted for offences of house-to-house robbery and road attacks in Lagos and neighbouring states. He was declared wanted after…

  • As Abia descends into rot

    — 21st March 2018

    When Governor Okezie Victor Ikpeazu assumed office as the governor of Abia State in 2015, many Abians were filled with hope and optimism that the new dawn would usher in the much expected socio-economic development to the people of “God’s Own State.” At inception of his administration almost three years ago, Ikpeazu made so many…

  • Dapchi girls: AI working to stop US-Nigeria anti-terrorism pact 

    — 21st March 2018

    •IGP deploys personnel Molly Kilete, Abuja, with agency report The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has dismissed claims by Amnesty International (AI) that the Nigerian Armed Forces were alerted of an impending invasion of Dapchi, in Yobe State, where Boko Haram kidnapped 110 students of Government Girls’ Secondary and Technical College. In a report released on Monday,…

  • Nigeria can’t survive without North, says ACF

    — 21st March 2018

    …Ohanaeze, Afenifere, S/S, Middle Belt groups react Ola Ojo, Kaduna; Chinelo Obogo, Lagos; Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Frontline socio-political groups, the Afenifere, Ohanaeze, the Conference of Ethnic Nationalities (CEN), the Pan Niger Delta Elders Forum (PANDEF) and the Middle Belt Forum, yesterday, flayed  the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), the umbrella body for northern non-governmental organisations, over…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share