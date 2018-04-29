The Sun News
Lillian Friday school student blinded by female CULT GANG

Bayelsa Police hunt female cult gang members who blinded student

— 29th April 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Police Command has launched a manhunt for female cult gang members responsible for the attack on a senior secondary school (SSI) student of Community Secondary School, Otuoke/Otuaba.

The victim, Lillian Friday, was said to have been attacked and blinded in one of her eyes by the leader of the female gang identified as Josephine after Lillian rebuffed her advances to join the cult gang.

According to investigations, the incident has been reported at the Kolo Police station and a police team has been detailed to launch a manhunt for the suspected cultists.

A police source confirmed that the anti-cultism unit has also been briefed about the incident and it would likely take over the investigation of the case from the Kolo police team.

The coordinator of Patriotism Advancement and Community Orientation Network (PACON), an NGO, Mr Aluzie Augustine, has condemned the attack on Lillian and called on the police to ensure the arrest of the culprits.

Aluzie, during a visit to the victim on Sunday, called for more support in the fight against cult gangs and drug abuse, saying their prevalence in Bayelsa was worrisome.

“Nothing breaks our heart more than getting reports like this,” he said. “Especially when the perpetrators are children. The Nigeria Police Force Bayelsa State Command has done great in fighting cultism in the State, however efforts need to be doubled in communities outside Yenagoa.”

