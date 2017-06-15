Bayelsa police arrest, parade footballer, 23 suspects for armed robbery, kidnapping

From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Police Command has arrested a 25-year-old footballer in connection with armed robbery in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital.

The suspect, Emmanuel Tobofa, who claims plays for Bayelsa United Footballl Club, was arrested, on Thursday, by a Police Patrol team while trying to rob a trader at Swali market.

Tobofa, who confessed that he belonged to the Greenlanders cult group, told police investigators that he owns the locally made pistol he used in threatening the trader.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Asuquo Amba, who paraded Tobofa, and 21 armed robbery suspects, suspected cultists and kidnappers arrested in Yenagoa and environs said Tobofa was with other suspects.

Said he, “They were trying to attack traders at Swali market but on sighting policemen, the suspects took to their heels and they were chased by policemen. ‎One of the suspects was arrested with a locally-made pistol and live cartridges. The other suspects have escaped and police have begun manhunt for fleeing suspects.”

Amba, while giving a breakdown of suspects in Police net said 21 armed robbery suspects and three suspected kidnappers, said they were with the police and would soon be charged to Court.

He maintained that six locally made pistol, 16 cartridges, one. 9mm live ammunition, one ‎Battle Axe and one Toyota Camry were recovered from them.

He reiterated that there was no place for crime and criminality in Bayelsa State, vowing that the Command would unleash all its resources to crush crime in whatever form.

“The state is not under siege as claimed by some people. Bayelsa is one of the safest states in the country. There is no security gap. The command has intensified its effort in fighting crime through visibility policing, patrol, surveillance and active participation of neighbourhood watch and vigilante groups.

“To this end, violent crimes have been reduced to the barest minimum and we believe through community participation, our proactive approach to policing will make Bayelsa the safest in the country. We have stepped up the fight against kidnapping in line with the mandate handed down by the Inspector General of Police to make kidnapping less lucrative. The success being recorded at the national level has been replicated here,” he said.