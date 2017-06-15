The Sun News
Latest
15th June 2017 - Bayelsa police arrest, parade footballer, 23 suspects for armed robbery, kidnapping
15th June 2017 - Buhari support group pushes back on “lies aimed at the President, wife”
15th June 2017 - Quit order: IPOB blasts Igbo leaders’ meeting with Osinbajo
15th June 2017 - Dasuki trial: Court grants FG’s application to shield witnesses
15th June 2017 - Benue Muslims back state’s anti-grazing law
15th June 2017 - UN: Libya smugglers broadcast abuse of black migrants on social media
15th June 2017 - SAD: Florence Omagbemi’s 15-yr-old son drowned
15th June 2017 - 2017 Budget: Senate warns Osinbajo
15th June 2017 - Chinese pig farmer turns millionaire online writer
15th June 2017 - Putin offers asylum to former FBI Director Comey
Home / Cover / National / Bayelsa police arrest, parade footballer, 23 suspects for armed robbery, kidnapping

Bayelsa police arrest, parade footballer, 23 suspects for armed robbery, kidnapping

— 15th June 2017

From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Police Command has arrested a 25-year-old footballer in connection with armed robbery in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital.

The suspect, Emmanuel Tobofa, who claims plays for Bayelsa United Footballl Club, was arrested, on Thursday, by a Police Patrol team while trying to rob a trader at Swali market.

Tobofa, who confessed that he belonged to the Greenlanders cult group, told police investigators that he owns the locally made pistol he used in threatening the trader.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Asuquo Amba, who paraded Tobofa, and 21 armed robbery suspects, suspected cultists and kidnappers arrested in Yenagoa and environs said Tobofa was with other suspects.

Said he, “They were trying to attack traders at Swali market but on sighting policemen, the suspects took to their heels and they were chased by policemen. ‎One of the suspects was arrested with a locally-made pistol and live cartridges. The other suspects have escaped and police have begun manhunt for fleeing suspects.”

Amba, while giving a breakdown of suspects in Police net said 21 armed robbery suspects and three suspected kidnappers, said they were with the police and would soon be charged to Court.

He maintained that six locally made pistol, 16 cartridges, one. 9mm live ammunition, one ‎Battle Axe and one Toyota Camry were recovered from them.

He reiterated that there was no place for crime and criminality in Bayelsa State, vowing that the Command would unleash all its resources to crush crime in whatever form.

“The state is not under siege as claimed by some people. Bayelsa is one of the safest states in the country. There is no security gap. The command has intensified its effort in fighting crime through visibility policing, patrol, surveillance and active participation of neighbourhood watch and vigilante groups.

“To this end, violent crimes have been reduced to the barest minimum and we believe through community participation, our proactive approach to policing will make Bayelsa the safest in the country. We have stepped up the fight against kidnapping in line with the mandate handed down by the Inspector General of Police to make kidnapping less lucrative. The success being recorded at the national level has been replicated here,” he said.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Bayelsa police arrest, parade footballer, 23 suspects for armed robbery, kidnapping

— 15th June 2017

From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Bayelsa State Police Command has arrested a 25-year-old footballer in connection with armed robbery in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital. The suspect, Emmanuel Tobofa, who claims plays for Bayelsa United Footballl Club, was arrested, on Thursday, by a Police Patrol team while trying to rob a trader at Swali market. Tobofa,…

Share

  • Buhari support group pushes back on “lies aimed at the President, wife”

    — 15th June 2017

    An advocacy organisation, the Buhari Media Support Group (BMSG) on Thursday, said the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, saw the President during her recent visit to London, contrary to insinuations in some quarters. The group stated this in a statement signed by its Chairman, Mr Austin Braimoh and Secretary, Mr Cassidy Madueke, in Abuja. It said…

    Share

  • Quit order: IPOB blasts Igbo leaders’ meeting with Osinbajo

    — 15th June 2017

    ….Says any dialogue without a referendum date, an exercise in futility From: Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Thursday, condemned the meeting of Igbo landers with the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, describing it as ‘a gathering as a few compromised political jobbers from core Igbo states of Biafraland’. The group…

    Share

  • Dasuki trial: Court grants FG’s application to shield witnesses

    — 15th June 2017

    The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, granted the Federal Government’s application to shield witnesses in the ongoing trial of the former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (Rtd). Dasuki is being prosecuted on a seven-count charge bordering on theft of Federal Government’s sophisticated weapons, illegal possession of firearms and money laundering. Ruling on the…

    Share

  • Benue Muslims back state’s anti-grazing law

    — 15th June 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Muslim community in Benue State has expressed its support for the anti-open grazing law recently enacted by the Governor Samuel Ortom’s administration. Giving the position of the community, on Wednesday, at the Benue House, in Makurdi, while breaking the Ramadan fast with the Governor, leader of the Muslim community, Sheik…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share