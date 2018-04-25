Bayelsa Police arrest notorious armed robber

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Police, on Tuesday, recorded a major breakthrough in its war against crime in the state with the arrest of a suspected notorious armed robber, Henry Samuel.

Samuel whose gang has been fingered in deadly operations within the Yenagoa metropolis was arrested after a robbery suspect arrested by the Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad (FSARS) made confessions linking Samuel with major robbery operations he has been involved in.

FSARS operatives were said to have stormed Samuel residence at Ovom where they made shocking discoveries linking him with violent crimes in Yenagoa.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr Asinim Butswat who confirmed the arrest of Samuel said efforts are on to arrest other members of the gang.

“Following interrogation and confession of an armed robbery suspect, operatives of Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad (FSARS),Yenagoa, stormed the residence of one Henry Samuel ‘m’ 33 years, a kingpin of a notorious armed robbery gang, at Ovom, Yenagoa.

“Upon thorough search of his house, the operatives recovered the following items; one Browning Pistol, breech number PK401158 with three rounds of live ammunition, one locally made revolver pistol with four rounds of live ammunition, one locally-made single barrel pistol, with four live AAA cartridges, one Toshiba laptop, two infinix phones, one Techno phone, four daggers, one basin full of bags of weed suspected to be Indian hemp.

“Efforts have been intensified to arrest other gang members, conclude investigation and charge them to court.”