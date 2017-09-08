The Sun News
Bayelsa police arrest man for wife's death

Bayelsa police arrest man for wife’s death

— 8th September 2017
From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa
The Bayelsa state Police Command is investigating the death of a woman, Onyinye Faustina Eze, 33 of Kpansia Road, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.
Already the police have arrested the husband, Stephen Ogho-Oghene Akpata, 40, who was believed to have killed the wife over suspicion of infidelity and fled to Ghana.
According to investigation the arrest of Ogho-Oghene was made possible by the assistance of the Inspector-General of Police and the Ghanaian High Commission.
The Commissioner of Police, Mr Asuquo Amba who paraded the suspect at the Bayelsa Police Command office said the suspect strangled the deceased with the cord of a pressing iron and stabbed her with a pen knife.
Saturday Sun found that the suspect made love to the deceased for an hour before he saw a text message on her phone and accused her of infidelity.
An argument ensued and the suspect overpowered the deceased and killed her.
According to Amba after the case was reported at the Ekeki Police station, the police commenced investigation which revealed that the suspect had left for Ghana and the police got in touch with Ghanaian authority to ensure he was arrested and brought back for investigation and trial.
 One Moses Awo a staff of Glo Network reported at the Ekeki Police Division that their staff, one Onyinye Faustina Eze, 33 years, did not report to work as expected. On visiting her home in company of policemen, the apartment was locked but the television in the room was on and very loud. When the door was forced open in company of policemen, she was found lying dead in a pool of blood. The room was scattered and the deceased laid dead and facedown. Marks of violence on the deceased’s head, face, neck and body revealed that she was likely strangulated with iron and its cord tied round her neck and stabbed with knife to her death.
