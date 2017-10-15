Bayelsa PDP says it’s to harvest defections from APC

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Mass defection is to hit the All Progressive Congress (APC) as many members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that defected to the APC are expected to return to the party.

Their imminent return is unconnected with the inability of most of them to get political appointments and the lack of clear direction of the party in the state.

The chairman of the PDP in Bayelsa ‎State, Hon. Moses Cleopas dropped this hint while receiving the interim report of the contact /mobilization committee at the state party secretariat in Yenagoa.

Cleopas among other things assured the committee, of the party’s commitment to put to action all the recommendations submitted after due consultation with Governor Seriake Dickson who is the leader of the party in the State.

He expressed the PDP’s desire to create an enabling environment for members to return to its fold and called on the committee to redouble their effort in making sure the returnees show genuine love, commitment and responsibility.

The Bayelsa PDP chairman noted that returning members from all the 105 wards and local government areas in the State will be formally received after the submission of the final report and recommendation of the committee.

The chairman of the committee Hon. Fyneman Wilson who submitted the report emphasized the need for all members to be treated equally in terms of benefits and positions accruing from the party.

He said the resolutions contained ‎in the report were made after due consultation with party members and stakeholders and added that sacrifices has to be made as part of the confidence building process in the party.

According to him, the committee in course of their assignment reached out to party members who resides outside the State and has been assured of their return to the PDP as soon as the party is set to receive them formally.

Hon. Fyneman Wilson also recommended a standing contact/ mobilisation committee to be inaugurated for future references or occurrences as against the ad-hoc committee.

However the Chairman of the APC, Mr Joseph Fafi has dismissed claims that some party members want to leave for the PDP.