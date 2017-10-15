The Sun News
Latest
15th October 2017 - Bayelsa PDP says it’s to harvest defections from APC
15th October 2017 - Austria elections: Sebastian Kurz’s People’s Party leads vote
15th October 2017 - Somalia reels from deadliest blast
15th October 2017 - Filmmaker Woody Allen calls Weinstein situation “tragic”
15th October 2017 - Lawmaker raises the alarm over deplorable conditions of federal roads in Ogun
15th October 2017 - Crocodile  Smile II: Stop militarizating Niger Delta  – PANDLEAF
15th October 2017 - State governments’ handling of LG allocations mistake – rights group
15th October 2017 - Russia 2018: Group applauds Dalung over Nigeria’s qualification
15th October 2017 - Bayelsa to stop salary of workers in payroll fraud
15th October 2017 - Gunmen kill 3 NDLEA officials in Kogi
Home / Politics / Bayelsa PDP says it’s to harvest defections from APC

Bayelsa PDP says it’s to harvest defections from APC

— 15th October 2017

 

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Mass defection is to hit the All Progressive Congress (APC) as many members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that defected to the APC are expected to return to the party.

Their imminent return is unconnected with the inability of most of them to get political appointments and the lack of clear direction of the party in the state.

The chairman of the PDP in Bayelsa ‎State, Hon. Moses Cleopas dropped this hint while receiving the interim report of the contact /mobilization committee at the state party secretariat in Yenagoa.

Cleopas among other things assured the committee, of the party’s commitment to put to action all the recommendations submitted after due consultation with Governor Seriake Dickson who is the leader of the party in the State.

He expressed the PDP’s desire to create an enabling environment for members to return to its fold and called on the committee to redouble their effort in making sure the returnees show genuine love, commitment and responsibility.

The Bayelsa PDP chairman noted that returning members from all the 105 wards and local government areas in the State will be formally received after the submission of the final report and recommendation of the committee.

The chairman of the committee Hon. Fyneman Wilson who submitted the report emphasized the need for all members to be treated equally in terms of benefits and positions accruing from the party.

He said the resolutions contained ‎in the report were made after due consultation with party members and stakeholders and added that sacrifices has to be made as part of the confidence building process in the party.

According to him, the committee in course of their assignment reached out to party members who resides outside the State and has been assured of their return to the PDP as soon as the party is set to receive them formally.

Hon. Fyneman Wilson also recommended a standing contact/ mobilisation committee to be inaugurated for future references or occurrences as against the ad-hoc committee.

However the Chairman of the APC, Mr Joseph Fafi has dismissed claims that some party members want to leave for the PDP.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Bayelsa PDP says it’s to harvest defections from APC

— 15th October 2017

  From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Mass defection is to hit the All Progressive Congress (APC) as many members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that defected to the APC are expected to return to the party. Their imminent return is unconnected with the inability of most of them to get political appointments and the lack…

  • Austria elections: Sebastian Kurz’s People’s Party leads vote

    — 15th October 2017

    The conservative People’s Party (OVP), led by 31-year-old Sebastian Kurz, is projected to finish first in Austria’s snap parliamentary election, according to exit polls that suggest a clear shift to the right. A forecast by public broadcaster ORG showed OVP winning 30.2 percent of Sunday’s vote, followed by the far-right Freedom Party (FPO) with 26.8…

  • Somalia reels from deadliest blast

    — 15th October 2017

    Maryan Abdullahi’s father had been preparing to fly to Somalia’s capital on Sunday to attend the happiest moment in his daughter’s life: her graduation day. Instead, he will bury her. On Saturday, the 22-year-old Abdullahi was making final preparations for graduation after years of medical studies when a massive truck bomb detonated in the middle…

  • Lawmaker raises the alarm over deplorable conditions of federal roads in Ogun

    — 15th October 2017

      From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta A lawmaker representing Ado-Odo/Ota 1 State Constituency at the Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon. Aina Akinpelu, has raised the alarm over the deplorable conditions of some federal roads in the state, particularly, Lagos-Sango-Abeokuta Expressway. Akinpelu, who stated that many lives had been lost and several property destroyed as a…

  • Crocodile  Smile II: Stop militarizating Niger Delta  – PANDLEAF

    — 15th October 2017

    From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt Niger Delta Youth Leadership Forum (PANDLEAF) has  described the militarization of some regions of the nation by the federal government as unwarranted. PANDLEAF, which spoke in Port Harcourt, Sunday, after electing its national executives, added that the launch of Operation Crocodile Smile II in the Niger Delta does not tell…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share