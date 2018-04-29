The Sun News
29th April 2018 - Bayelsa’s Ogbia community demands 2% oil revenue
29th April 2018 - 2019 polls: Army warns soldiers to stay clear of politics
29th April 2018 - Crisis hits Bayelsa varsity, as CLO faults closure of school
29th April 2018 - Osinbajo visits Ondo Thursday
29th April 2018 - 4,964 motorists booked for traffic violations in North West – FRSC
29th April 2018 - Jubilation in Kogi over failure to recall Dino Melaye
29th April 2018 - Killer herdsmen: Anglican Primate kicks against self-defence
29th April 2018 - Violence in Ebonyi as rival communities resume hostilities
29th April 2018 - Police nab two motorcycle robbers in Ogun
29th April 2018 - National Security: Declare State of Emergency to stop the killings – NLC president
OGBIA Community

Bayelsa’s Ogbia community demands 2% oil revenue

— 29th April 2018

Fred Ezeh, Abuja Ogbia community in Bayelsa State has suggested that the Federal Government of Nigeria set aside two percent of all its oil and gas revenue for the development of the Ogbia people. The community equally demanded an upward review of all benefits due to the Ogbia people. The community leaders suggested that such…

  • 2019 polls: Army warns soldiers to stay clear of politics

    — 29th April 2018

    Noah Ebije, Kaduna. As preparation for the 2019 general elections gather momentum, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Kaduna, Maj.-Gen M. Mohammed has warned officers and men of the Nigerian Army to stay clear of politics. Gen. Mohammed noted that it was unconstitutional for soldiers to involve themselves in politics other than…

  • Crisis hits Bayelsa varsity, as CLO faults closure of school

    — 29th April 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Crisis has hit the Bayelsa State-owned Niger Delta University (NDU) Amassoma as students have vowed to resist alleged intimidation by the school management over the hike in school fees. This was even as the Civil Liberty Organisation (CLO) has faulted the closure of the school and assault of the leadership of the…

  • Osinbajo visits Ondo Thursday

    — 29th April 2018

    Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will, on Thursday, visit Ondo State where he is expected to  inaugurate the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Clinic, in Akure, the state capital. The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Clinic is an initiative of the office of the Vice President in partnership with Federal Ministry…

  • FRSC

    4,964 motorists booked for traffic violations in North West – FRSC

    — 29th April 2018

    Tunde Omolehin Sokoto The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) have said no fewer than 4,964 motorists were booked for violating various traffic rules in Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States. The Zonal Commanding Officer in charge of the States, Mr Abayomi Omiyale, disclosed the figures while speaking with journalists in Sokoto during an interactive session. Omiyale…

