Bayelsa Muslim women fete children

— 27th June 2017

 

The Bayelsa State chapter of Federation of Muslem Women Organisation in Nigeria (FOMWAN), on Monday, organised a family picnic for children in Yenagoa.

Hundreds of children participated in the picnic which featured qur’anic recitations, games and varieties of entertainment.

The Moslem women also rendered free medical service to members of Obelle community in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

Chairperson of the 2017 FOMWAN Family Fiesta, Hajia Folashade Shittu, said that the group was using the occasion to propagate the ideals of Islam as a religion of peace.

“It is our mission to bring the entire family together at a public place at Bishop Demario Grammar School in Yenagoa to interact with residents, show love and charity to our non Moslem brothers and sisters.

“There is something for everyone, the medical mission is free and open to both Christians and Moslems and is currently running well. It is our way of showing charity to our brothers and sisters in Bayelsa.

“We are having a picnic to fete our children and allow them to have fun after Ramadan, while we organised a lecture for the men in financial management and medical lecture for the women.

“Our mission is to show the people around us love and let them see that Islam is about peace and correct the perception some people have about us. We are not terrorists, we are loving and caring people and that is our faith for you,” Shittu said.

Mr Owolabi Akeem, a member of the medical team said that the turn-out has been very impressive as the team comprising doctors, medical laboratory scientists were prepared to handle up to 200 cases.

“Our target is 100 children and 70 adults but we can still go up to 200 if more people show up, it depends on the sensitisation and by the time word spreads that there will be free medical service, more people will turn up.

“So far, we have treated over 50 adults and we shall be here till evening and we are doing routine investigations for malaria, Hepatitis B, urine analysis amongst others and we have a stock of drugs to dispense after tests,” Akeem said.

One of the beneficiaries of the free medical mission, Ester Ebi applauded the Moslem women for the gesture.

“I am very pleased with the medical outreach, I heard about it and I came. The services from the tests to drugs are all free and they do not discriminate, it is open to both Christians and Moslems,” she said. (NAN)

