Bayelsa killings: Bayelsa lawmaker must honour Police invitation – PDP NASS aspirant

— 28th August 2018

…Let the Police do their job – Hon. Sunny- Goli

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The controversy over the killing of two members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Twon Brass, Brass Local Government Area continued, on Monday, as an House of Representatives aspirant and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mrs. Maria Ebikake, has insisted that the APC lawmaker representing Brass constituency 1 in the House of Assembly, Hon. Sunny-Goli, should honour Police invitation if his hands are clean.

However, Sunny-Goli has maintained that the Police should be allowed to do their job to uncover the truth over the incident

Ebikake, who spoke in an interview, in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, stated that PDP chieftains invited by security agencies have honoured the invitation and alleged that Sunny-Goli has blatantly refused to honour invitation by the Bayelsa State Police Command.

According to her, the breach of security in Brass was allegedly sponsored by Sunny- Goli to intimidate and harass the peace-loving people of Brass because of the House of Representatives election in 2019.

READ ALSO: I’ve no hands in Obaseki’s convoy attack – Ihensekhien

Ebikake who said Hon. Sunny-Goli should be held responsible if anything happens to her and her supporters said the vandalism of her house in Brass and her kidnap were because of the principled stand she had taken against the lawmaker.

“On the latest incident, innocent boys were in the House of the caretaker Committee Chairman’s house and news came that some suspected hoodlums were coming to attack Victor Isaiah who is the Chief Security officer of the LGA. He informed the Police and kept some boys there.

“The suspected hoodlums came with arms and ammunition and the boys in the Council Chairman Lodge repelled them.

“Unfortunately we did not know where the bullets came from and it killed the two people that died. Now the Police have invited Hon. Sunny-Goli he has refused to honour Police invitation.

“The DSS has also invited him and he has refused to honour it too. I want to use this medium to prevail on Hon Sunny- Goli that he should honour the Police invitation.  PDP have been invited and they have gone and some of them were released on bail.

“Hon Suuny- Goli should honour the invitation of security agencies”

But in a swift reaction, Sunny- Goli has dismissed the allegation of Ebikake, urging her to allow the Police do their investigation.

According to him, the Brass people whom he represents in the House of Assembly knows his antecedents and what he stands for.

He explained that Ebikake has embarked on a campaign of blackmail against him in her bid to secure the nomination ticket of the PDP.

READ ALSO: 2019: Conduct credible polls in Rivers, EU tells FG

“The Police are already investigating the matter; they should be allowed to do their job to uncover the truth. Mrs Ebikake is resorting to blackmail so as to get the PDP ticket. It is on record that in 2015 I defeated the then incumbent deputy Speaker without firing a single shot. Nobody died, nobody was injured, the people of Brass voted for me.

“In 2015, Brass returned the highest vote for the APC. Let Mrs. Ebikake go to the electorate to campaign instead of trying to blackmail me.”

 

 

Share