Bayelsa healthcare delivery is best in Nigeria — Dep. Governor

— 24th August 2018

NAN

The Bayelsa Deputy Governor, Rear Adm. Gboribiogha John-Jonal (rtd) has described Bayelsa Primary Healthcare Board as one of the best in Nigeria, in terms of healthcare delivery.

John-Jonal made the remark during the inauguration of the healthcare board, in Bayelsa Secretariat on Friday in Yenagoa.

According to him, the state in this period needed a sustainable development to put more values in the medical field.

The deputy governor urged pregnant women to utilise or patronise the healthcare facility for safe delivery.

In her remarks, the Chairman of the Bayelsa Healthcare Delivery Board, Mrs Victoria Denenu, commended the state government for facilities put in place and encouraged it to do more.

She said: “The board has enough facility that is required by the National Primary Healthcare Board. The board has been able to bring down to zero level the maternal mortality rate.

READ ALSO Police arrest one suspect over attack on Obaseki’s convoy

“The board has set up some departments, like planning, research,  monitoring and evaluation, department of disease control and immunization department of communicable diseases and department of finance and account”.

The Chairman, said the board had carried out sensitization campaigns, to enlighten pregnant women on the need to go for regular antenatal.

She added that the board had all the statistics of all pregnant women in the eight Local Government Areas of the state to ensure safe delivery.

Denenu said the score card from the National Agency for Primary Healthcare was from five to 45 per cent now.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the board was inaugurated on March 1 by Gov. Seriake Dickson.

