Bayelsa restates commitment to quality healthcare delivery

— 26th March 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government has restated its commitment to provide quality healthcare delivery to the people of the state.

Deputy Governor John Gboribiogha Jonah said this when speaking to a medical team of cardiologists from the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) in Yenagoa, the state capital.

The cardiologists were in Bayelsa State to assess the newly commissioned medical facilities built by the Governor Henry Seriake Dickson administration.

They noted that the State Government, through its provision of world-class health facilities and programmes, including the Bayelsa Health Insurance Scheme, is determined to ensure citizens do not lack modern medical interventions.

According to the Deputy Governor, health indicators of Bayelsa State are already on the upswing as a result of facility and other medical improvements.

He said that the facilities would also ensure Bayelsa becomes a hub for medical tourism from people outside the state.

“Today I am glad that people have been coming to commend the state government for the medical facilities it has put in place,” Jonah said.

“The government is not run by doctors but it has as its objective the provision of health facilities to cater for Bayelsans. The indicators, as far as health, was not too good for us – until now – compared to our neighbours; so we have a task in front of us.”

Leader of the team and Consultant Cardiologist, Prof. Osaretin Odia, said the team was in the south-south Nigerian state to inspect the health facilities, especially its diagnostic and cardiovascular centres which, he noted, are on par with world-class facilities for training medical doctors and other health workers.

Segun Adio

