Bayelsa govt. urged to probe alleged killing by security firm

Femi Folaranmi,Yenagoa

A group, the Kimisese Mass Movement for Good Governance (KMMGG) has urged the Bayelsa State Government to probe the alleged killing of some Bayelsans in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state allegedly by employees of Darlong Security Services.

The group said it would give the state government a 21- days to commence probe of the security firm and if it refuses, the group would take legal action to compel it to investigate the firm.

The Chairman, KMMGG, Mr. Charles Kuroteizi, made the allegation at a press conference, in Yenagoa, the state capital.

Kuroteizi said from the petitions the organisation had received, many indigenes had been killed in various communities in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, the activities of the security firm has posed threat to the people of the area and government need to step him to save the people.

“We engage you (press) today due to some critical security issues bedeviling the peace in SILGA and if not urgently handled could metamorphose into serious crisis.

“As a responsible organisation, we cannot sit down in our comfort zone and watch insecurity deteriorate to the level where youths are allegedly murdered in cold blood on a daily basis by Dalong Security Service under the guise of protecting oil facilities in the communities.

READ ALSO: 2019: Why PDP wants to boycott elections – Oshiomhole

“From petitions at our disposal, one Erelayefa Ayawei, a native of Korokorosei was allegedly killed while Delight Olando and Justina Samuel sustained gunshot injuries.

“In Ikeinghbiri community, Mr. Kosene Komoh0Nimitei was allegedly shot dead. At Ondewari community, four persons including Deintei Rufus, Kombowei Godknows, Showboy Imienye and Ebimobowei Alasuo were killed by the same security company while Akpokere Christopher lost his leg to amputation owing to bullet wounds” he said.

The group also alleged that in Korokorosei community, 12 houses were allegedly burnt down while 25 persons were currently in exile in neighbouring communities for fear of being attacked.

The group demanded that the state government should set up a probe panel to investigate the activities of the company or face legal action from the group.

Public Relations Manager and Security Coordinator of Darlong Security Services, Mr. Preye Oseke, in a swift reaction, dismissed the allegations that the company was involved in criminal and illegal acts in its operations.

He described the allegations from the group as “ill-conceived, malicious, unfounded and politically motivated.”