– The Sun News
Latest
21st July 2018 - Bayelsa govt. urged to probe alleged killing by security firm
21st July 2018 - 2019: Why PDP wants to boycott elections – Oshiomhole
21st July 2018 - APC congress: Okorocha carpets Imo Coalition
21st July 2018 - 2019: Atiku declares for President, says ‘APC has plunged Nigeria into poverty’
21st July 2018 - Differences between healthy and toxic marriages
21st July 2018 - Weird fetishes men and women crave
21st July 2018 - Why Oshiomhole and I wear khaki dress – Osi Akhigbe, Etsako Central boss
21st July 2018 - Older men spoiling teenagers
21st July 2018 - Diamond Couple: Tajudeen and Samurat Uzamot
21st July 2018 - Paying for the sins of one’s parents
Home / National / Bayelsa govt. urged to probe alleged killing by security firm
BAYELSA

Bayelsa govt. urged to probe alleged killing by security firm

— 21st July 2018

Femi Folaranmi,Yenagoa

A group, the Kimisese Mass Movement for Good Governance (KMMGG) has urged the Bayelsa State Government to probe the alleged killing of some Bayelsans in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the  state allegedly by employees of Darlong Security Services.

The group said  it would give the state government a 21- days to commence probe of the security firm and if it refuses, the group would take legal action to compel it to investigate the firm.

The Chairman, KMMGG, Mr. Charles Kuroteizi, made the allegation at a press conference, in Yenagoa, the state capital.

Kuroteizi said from the petitions the organisation had received, many indigenes had been killed in various communities in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, the activities of the security firm has posed threat to the people of the area and government need to step him to save the people.

“We engage you (press) today due to some critical security issues bedeviling the peace in SILGA and if not urgently handled could metamorphose into serious crisis.

“As a responsible organisation, we cannot sit down in our comfort zone and watch insecurity deteriorate to the level where youths are allegedly murdered in cold blood on a daily basis by Dalong Security Service under the guise of protecting oil facilities in the communities.

READ ALSO: 2019: Why PDP wants to boycott elections – Oshiomhole

“From petitions at our disposal, one Erelayefa Ayawei, a native of Korokorosei was allegedly killed while Delight Olando and Justina Samuel sustained gunshot injuries.

“In Ikeinghbiri community, Mr. Kosene Komoh0Nimitei was allegedly shot dead. At Ondewari community, four persons including Deintei Rufus, Kombowei Godknows, Showboy Imienye and Ebimobowei Alasuo were killed by the same security company while Akpokere Christopher lost his leg to amputation owing to bullet wounds” he said.

The group also alleged that in Korokorosei community, 12 houses were allegedly burnt down while 25 persons were currently in exile in neighbouring communities for fear of being attacked.

The group demanded that the state government should set up a probe panel to investigate the activities of the company or face legal action from the group.

Public Relations Manager and Security Coordinator of Darlong Security Services, Mr. Preye Oseke, in a swift reaction, dismissed the allegations that the company was involved in criminal and illegal acts in its operations.

He described the allegations from the group as “ill-conceived, malicious, unfounded and politically motivated.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BAYELSA

Bayelsa govt. urged to probe alleged killing by security firm

— 21st July 2018

Femi Folaranmi,Yenagoa A group, the Kimisese Mass Movement for Good Governance (KMMGG) has urged the Bayelsa State Government to probe the alleged killing of some Bayelsans in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the  state allegedly by employees of Darlong Security Services. The group said  it would give the state government a 21- days to…

  • PDP

    2019: Why PDP wants to boycott elections – Oshiomhole

    — 21st July 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has disclosed that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is planning to boycott the 2019 general elections because the party knew its end has come. Speaking during the submission of the Osun state primary election result by the Chairman of the election…

  • OKOROCHA

    APC congress: Okorocha carpets Imo Coalition

    — 21st July 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Governor Rochas Okorocha has mocked members of the self-proclaimed All Progressives Congress (APC) Coalition in Imo State, saying that the splinter group could not divide the party in the state. Governor Okorocha who stated this in a press statement he issued through his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo. The governor noted that…

  • ATIKU

    2019: Atiku declares for President, says ‘APC has plunged Nigeria into poverty’

    — 21st July 2018

    BillyGraham Abel, Yola Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has declared his intention to run for president of Nigeria under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Atiku made the formal declaration in a mega rally, in Yola, on Saturday. Atiku, flanked by the national chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus, among other top officials of the party,…

  • SHADOW

    ABUTH STINKS

    — 21st July 2018

    – North’s biggest hospital now a shadow of its old glory – We’re struggling to survive – Hospital’s management Sola Ojo, Kaduna During its glorious era, Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH), located at Shika road, Zaria, Kaduna State, was the pride of Northern Nigeria. The region’s first and leading federal Teaching Hospital was for…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share