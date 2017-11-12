The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / Bayelsa govt. talks tough over Brass LG crisis

Bayelsa govt. talks tough over Brass LG crisis

— 12th November 2017

…As APC petitions IGP

From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government, over the weekend, warned trouble makers in Twon Brass, in Brass Local Government Area of the state, warning that it has all capacity to maintain and order.

Oil rich Twon- Brass Island had been thrown into crisis following the clash between supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) backing the caretaker chairman of Brass local council, Mr. Victor Isaiah, and supporters of member representing Brass constituency 1 in the state’s House of Assembly, Hon. Israel Sunny-Goli of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The Bayelsa State Government in its official reaction through Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Affairs, Chief Bomo Spero-Jack, stated that it would do everything within its power to ensure that lives and property especially investments by foreigners are protected in Brass.

Spero-Jack, who said his office had been briefed over developments in Brass by Isaiah, indicted Sunny-Goli of importing thugs into the community to destabilise it, thus forcing the declaration of a curfew by the local government council security committee.

Soero-Jack claimed that as a responsible government that has zero tolerance for crime and criminality, the state government would not allow acts of brigandage by merchants of violence to threaten the huge investments in Brass Island.

Spero-Jack, who pointed out that thugs allegedly sponsored by Sunny- Goli to cause arson in Brass went on rampage, explained that their action and the increasing tensed security situation led to the declaration of curfew.

“We have a lot of investments in Brass. Brass is a prized Island. The Fertilizer Plant is there, so also we have the Brass LNG so there is need for this government to sanctify security in the area and ensure the investments are secured, so that we can attract further investments in Brass. We need to assure investors that their investment is safe in Brass.

“This is the resolve of this government and we want to maintain absolute peace in Brass. Bayelsa state government has zero tolerance for crime and criminality and would not allow acts of brigandage and chasing of people out of the community. Bayelsa state government would not accept it. Peace must return to Brass. We have involved the Police and Army and we want all the parties to sheath their swords.”

The APC had denied all the allegations levelled against Sunny-Goli accusing the PDP of attempting to intimidate APC supporters.

Chairman of APC in the state,  Mr. Joseph Fafi, in a press statement, disclosed that Sunny-Goli had briefed the party and a petition has been lodged at the office of the Inspector- General of Police (IGP) over the attack on APC supporters and the need to bring the attackers to book.

 

