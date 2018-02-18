The Sun News
Latest
18th February 2018 - Bayelsa govt orders compulsory measles vaccination
18th February 2018 - My desire’s to create hope in disabled people – Bishop Jatau
18th February 2018 - Lassa fever: Three deaths recorded in Delta
18th February 2018 - Ex-Minister, Sambawa, 100,000 supporters join APC
18th February 2018 - How suicide bombers killed 18 in Borno
18th February 2018 - APC reconciliation: Tinubu beware
18th February 2018 - Nkechi 09056939927
18th February 2018 - How Amaechi destroyed Rivers education foundation  -Governor Wike 
18th February 2018 - Ekweremadu commends Ugwuanyi over sustained peace in Enugu
18th February 2018 - APC reconciliation: Tinubu meets Tambuwal, Wamakko in Sokoto
Home / National / Bayelsa govt orders compulsory measles vaccination

Bayelsa govt orders compulsory measles vaccination

— 18th February 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government has ordered a compulsory 13-days aggressive measles immunisation for children between the ages of 9 months and five years.

According to investigations the compulsory vaccination is to forestall n outbreak of children in the state especially in the rural areas.

Subsequently, to ensure full compliance and efficiency of its campaign, the state government has threatened to sanction any school that prevents children from being immunized.

The State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Ebitimitula Etebu who, disclosed the vaccination campaign in a press conference over the weekend, said the measure is part of efforts to prevent children from untimely death and other serious lifelong complications associated with the viral disease.

Etebu explained that the measles immunization will take place from First to 13 of March at every hospital, schools, market places, churches, mosques and motor parks across the state.

According to him, the measles immunization has no relations with the monkey Pox and called on caregivers and mothers to ensure that every child is presented for the vaccine regardless of their previous vaccination statues.

He said the campaign against measles was being co-sponsored by the Federal Government, partners and donors, adding that the vaccine is free, safe and beneficial to the children.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Education, Jonathan Obuebite, announced government’s decision to lift ban placed on medical outreach to school during the Monkey Pox episode.

He said the lift of the ban became necessary in order to allow the Bayelsa Child have access to the lifesaving immunization.

Obuebite, who said it is an offence for any teacher to prevent health workers from this humanitarian service is schools, explained that government huge investment in health can only be meaningful when children are healthy enough to attend school and learn.

Obuebite said he will be accompanying the health workers to some schools during the exercise in order to demonstrate the importance government attached to the wellbeing of every child in the state.

The Commissioner for Information, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, who coordinated the Measles Campaign Press Briefing, explained that government huge investment in public health particularly, the establishment of the top notch Diagnostic Centre is indicative of government commitment to preventive care.

He said government also paid is counterpart funding for the measles immunization outreach slated for March to ensure that children are healthy enough to attend over 600 schools established in the nooks and crannies of the state.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Bayelsa govt orders compulsory measles vaccination

— 18th February 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Bayelsa State Government has ordered a compulsory 13-days aggressive measles immunisation for children between the ages of 9 months and five years. According to investigations the compulsory vaccination is to forestall n outbreak of children in the state especially in the rural areas. Subsequently, to ensure full compliance and efficiency of…

  • My desire’s to create hope in disabled people – Bishop Jatau

    — 18th February 2018

    Linus Oota, Lafia The presiding Bishop, Faithfull Prophetic Assembly, Arch Bishop, Prof. Musa Jatau, says his desire is to create hope to people living with disabilities who are found to be a liability, not only to themselves but to their families and the society at large and pass through turbulent moments in their lives style….

  • Lassa fever: Three deaths recorded in Delta

    — 18th February 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba Three persons afflicted with the dreaded Lassa fever disease have been confirmed dead in Delta State. Seven cases of the disease have been confirmed in the state since its re-emergence last month. The disease first occurred in the state in 2016 claiming the life of a medical doctor among others. Following its…

  • Ex-Minister, Sambawa, 100,000 supporters join APC

    — 18th February 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi A former Minister of Sports and a Chieftain of People Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Samaila Baralabe Sambawa, together with his over 100,000 supporters have decamped to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kebbi State. Sambawa, who served as a Minister of Internal Affairs, Foreign Affairs, Sports and Youths Development under PDP…

  • How suicide bombers killed 18 in Borno

    — 18th February 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Three suicide bombers sneaked into a local market at a remote community near Maiduguri, Borno State and detonated explosives, killing themselves and 18 others. Police said they had cleared the entrance to the fish market (Kasuwan Kiffi)  at Sabon Gari in Konduga Local Government Area of congestion, two hours earlier but the…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share