Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government has moved against the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Joseph Mukan, deployed to the state by the Inspector- General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Kpotun Idris.

The deployment of Mukan by the Force Headquarters had attracted criticisms by the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Bayelsa elders, alleging that his deployment was to serve the interests of the All Progressive Congress(APC) chieftains.

This allegation, a former governor of the state, Timipre Sylva and the Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, had since denied.

The Bayelsa State Executive Council at its 99th meeting presided over by Governor Henry Seriake Dickson deliberated on the current security situation and issued a 12-point resolution which condemned in very strong terms “the worsening security situation in the state occasioned by the frequent change of Police Commissioners ostensibly for political reasons”

Commissioner of for Information and Orientation, Mr. Daniel Iworiso-Markson, who briefed newsmen on the resolution of the state executive council explained that “Erratic deployment of security operatives across the country, particularly to states in opposition like in the case of Bayelsa with no less than eight Commissioners of Police in the last three months calls for serious concern and demands the need for urgent action to be taken to address the situation.”

Iworiso- Markson, who stated that the state government views the action as ‘highly subversive’, and capable of threatening existing peace in the state, also called on Bayelsans to be wary and be at “Alert and ready to reject and reject those that want to compromise the security architecture of the state.”

He disclosed that Governor Dickson would formally meet President Muhammadu Buhari to convey the position of the state government, adding that the state would also commence appropriate legal actions to defend the authority of the government of the state.

“We wish to sound a clear note of warning to all , that in the interest of peace, even as the elections draw near, that the state is bigger than every one of us and nobody, no matter how highly placed, will be spared from facing the wrath of the la, if found wanting.

“Those who are interested in taking control of the state by seeking to undermine the security should be ready to face the consequences of their action should there be any breakdown of law and order.”