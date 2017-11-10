Bayelsa Govt. inaugurates direct labour agency to tackle youths unemployment

The Sun News
The Bayelsa Government, on Friday, inaugurated the state Direct Labour Agency as a platform to engage the teeming youths of the state in direct labour jobs and stimulate the state’s economy.

The Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral John Jonah (rtd), inaugurated the board of the agency in his conference room at Government House, Yenagoa.

The 16-member board is chaired by the state Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

Jonah said the agency was put in place to facilitate the process of development in the state, adding that government was in a hurry to take development to the grassroots.

“Government is interested in a development process that will involve Bayelsa people to take ownership of the job.

“We have done enough in this state and we are still doing more. We want to ensure that every community feels the impact of this government,” he said.

He noted that the agency’s board was made up of people that had been actively involved in infrastructure development in the state.

The deputy governor said that the members were carefully chosen.

He said the law establishing the board would make its job easy and ensure that the rural areas enjoyed the benefits of democracy.

Jonah charged the board members to take their task seriously bearing in mind the governor’s vision to take development to the nooks and crannies of the state.

Governor Seriake Dickson signed the Direct Labour Agency Bill into law on October 20. (NAN)

