The Sun News
Latest
26th February 2018 - Bayelsa govt. establishes Special Court to handle child rape cases
26th February 2018 - UPDATE: Why your rescue took so long – Buhari explains to freed abductees
26th February 2018 - Developing story: Biafran hero Achuzia dead at 93
26th February 2018 - Respect your oath of office, halt killings by herdsmen, Tiv youths urge Buhari
26th February 2018 - Ortom raises fresh concerns over influx of cattle in state
26th February 2018 - We’ve re-positioned PDP for takeover in 2019 – Scribe
26th February 2018 - N’ Delta youths meet to forge united front
26th February 2018 - Imo NLC demands restoration of 100% salaries to workers
26th February 2018 - ECOWAS moves to empower women in rural communities
26th February 2018 - Gov. Bagudu seeks N200b investment in agriculture
Home / National / Bayelsa govt. establishes Special Court to handle child rape cases

Bayelsa govt. establishes Special Court to handle child rape cases

— 26th February 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government, in its bid to deal decisively with violation of the Child Rights in the state, has established a family Court to ensure accelerated hearing on cases of child rape, violence against women and children, child trafficking and kidnapping and child custody dispute.

The state government had recently inaugurated a committee headed by Mrs. Pere Egbuson to monitor all cases relating to the violation of the girl-child.

Chairperson of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Mrs. Dise Sheila Ogbise-Erhisere, confirmed that the Court, which had already resumed sitting, has an appointed High Court Judge and Magistrate by the state Judiciary.

According to her, the establishment of the Family Court would accelerate prosecution of perpetrators of violence against children and women in the state.

Ogbise-Erhisere, who commended the State Government and the State Judiciary over the existence of the Family Court, said it had been discovered that the Police and many indigenes of the State are not aware of the existence of the Court.

She said the FIDA would support the state’s Judiciary to ensure that issues of child trafficking, kidnapping, theft and sexual violation are headed for quick dispensation of Justice.

Ogbise- Erhisere who disclosed that the  Bayelsa State chapter of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA)  had witnessed over 30 per cent conviction of perpetrators of violence against women and children in the state, however, expressed concern over the non-existence of child care homes and juvenile homes in the state.

She said while child care homes would encourage a better future for victims of rape and sexual abuses, the juvenile homes will ensure that teenagers who have had a rough brush with the law are rehabilitated and integrated into the society.

“The family Court is now operational. But the challenge is that a lot of people don’t know that we have such court in place. The Court is already sitting with a magistrate and a High Court Judge. But the people seem not to be aware that they can seek quick justice in the family Court.

“The advantage of the Family Court is that of privacy is guaranteed issue of publicity is not there and the child will be protected from Media and Camera because of privacy needed by the kids.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Bayelsa govt. establishes Special Court to handle child rape cases

— 26th February 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Bayelsa State Government, in its bid to deal decisively with violation of the Child Rights in the state, has established a family Court to ensure accelerated hearing on cases of child rape, violence against women and children, child trafficking and kidnapping and child custody dispute. The state government had recently inaugurated…

  • UPDATE: Why your rescue took so long – Buhari explains to freed abductees

    — 26th February 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhamamdu Buhari has explained why it took seven months for the three university of Maiduguri lecturers and  eight months for the 10 other women, abducted by insurgents in the north east to be freed. The President, who described the road to their freedom as ‘painstaking and protracted’, disclosed that this was…

  • Developing story: Biafran hero Achuzia dead at 93

    — 26th February 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba Nigerian Civil War and Biafran veteran, Joe ‘Hannibal’ O. G. Achuzia, is dead. Achuzia was famous for having led Biafran forces during the conflict. He died this morning at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba, at age 93. Details shortly. Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can help stop use of glasses in…

  • Respect your oath of office, halt killings by herdsmen, Tiv youths urge Buhari

    — 26th February 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Tiv Youth Organizstion (TYO) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to respect the oath of his office and the Nigerian Constitution, both in content and in spirit, and sincerely intervene to halt the killings of the Tiv people by Fulani herdsmen. President General of TYO, Timothy Hembaor, who made the call…

  • Ortom raises fresh concerns over influx of cattle in state

    — 26th February 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has raised fresh alarm following the influx of cattle into the state in spite of its laws prohibiting open grazing. Ortom spoke at the Makurdi funeral site of the 73 victims buried last month following a mass murder by Fulani herdsmen. The Governor hosted the senior pastor…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share