Bayelsa govt bans hawking during school hours

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Government has banned children in the state from hawking during school hours.

The move is part of the Governor Henry Seriake Dickson administration’s efforts to stem the alarming number of children seen hawking in uniforms, during school hours.

A statement by the Commissioner for Education, Mr. Jonathan Robinson Obuebite warned that any student caught would be arrested and penalised alongside the parents.

The state government further said that the Dickson administration is determined to ensure that Bayelsa children receive the best education and directed school principals and headmasters to maintain ption and closing time for all students.and warned that schools that violated the directive would face disciplinary actions from the Ministry of Education.

‘‘The Bayelsa state government, by this statement, informs students and parents that henceforth, any child wearing school uniform found hawking, loitering or wandering around the state during school hours which is 9:00am to 2:00pm, would be arrested, brought to the ministry and penalised alongside the parents.

“In the same vein, principals and headmasters would also be answerable to the Ministry of Education on the above subject matter.

“It is on this note that an attendance book would be mandatory in all public primary and secondary school for the signing in and out of every student.

“Parents are advised to stay calm and let the government fulfil its promise of teaching and protecting their children.

“No parent of guardian would be allowed to pick his/her child during school hours as the safety of our children is the responsibility of the school, once they arrive the premises.

“All principals, vice principals and headmasters are, by this statement, expected to take proper, daily register of all students.”