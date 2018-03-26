The Sun News
Bayelsa govt. backs Easter Fest to boost youths engagement

Bayelsa govt. backs Easter Fest to boost youths engagement

— 26th March 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government has called on residents ‎of the state to come out en masse, on Sunday, April 1, to participate in the Restoration Easter Fest which will hold at the Gabriel Okara Cultural Center, Yenagoa, the state capital.

The event scheduled for 5:00 pm on that day is jointly organised by the Ministries of Information and Orientation and Culture and Tourism Development.

A statement issued, on Sunday, by the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, explained that the government decided to support the event because of its ideals which was clearly in line with the action plan of Governor Seriake Dickson to give youths a great sense of responsibility and an opportunity to rule their world.

According to him, the Restoration Easter Fest will parade the sensational Skales and other budding musicians and comedians with special playlet ‎by the Bayelsa State Council for Arts and Culture.

While maintaining his call for Bayelsans to come out, the Iworiso- Markson ‎declared that the show is absolutely free left for the raffle draw which will be purchased at designated spots to enable people win fantastic prizes including a brand new tricycle popularly called “Keke Napep”.

Iworiso-Markson stated that it is time to have fun‎ as the government strives to promote and encourage the abundant talents of her youths in the area of entertainment and steer them away from the notorious vices of crime, drugs and cultism.

He assured everyone of adequate security at the venue and also called on the political class, members of the restoration government, corporate sector ‎workers and others to attend the show and support the youths in the exciting entertainment sector.

The statement read: “We are showing strong support to the Restoration Fest because of the content. This is one event that will bring Bayelsans together again under one roof to have fun like never before.

“This Government of His Excellency, Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson is committed to whatever that is going to give our youths‎ the opportunity to display their talent. We have abundant talents in all sectors and that of entertainment ranks among the highest.

“The Restoration Fest is for everyone and the gate fee is absolutely free. However there are tickets to be purchased to qualify people for the raffle draw to win big prizes. It is going to be one of the biggest event so far this year and we are proud to be part of it”.

