BAYELSA

Bayelsa govt. appeals for extension of SEEFOR programme

— 22nd August 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

 The Bayelsa State Government has appealed to the World Bank to extend the State Employment and Expenditure for Results (SEEFOR) Programme in the state beyond September 2019, the terminal date for the programme.

The state government noted that given the huge success of the SEEFOR programme in the state, there is need for the World Bank to either extend it or create another window of similar collaboration with the State government, with a view to continuing the developmental agenda of the World Bank in the state.

The Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah (rtd) who made the plea during a meeting with World Bank officials and the SEEFOR National Task Team paid him at the Government House over the weekend said the impact of SEEFOR intervention in the state is commendable.

The deputy governor also commended the World Bank for the SEEFOR concept and the encouragement it has given to the State government, adding that the penetration of the rural areas in terms of access, infrastructure and youth empowerment through the Programme has been very successful.

Earlier in his remarks, Mr. Parminder Brar, Leader of the World Bank Delegation and the SEEFOR Task Team stated that Bayelsa State was leading other states in terms of execution of SEEFOR Programmes in Nigeria, especially in the last two years of implementation of projects.

He also said that the SEEFOR Programme which started six years ago would terminate by September next year, adding that its focus has been on development of infrastructure, such as roads in the rural areas, youth empowerment and acquisition of technical skills by youths to sustain themselves in life.

The Team Leader further emphasised the need to acquire technology for purposes of planning; stressing that Bayelsa State has a lot of potentials, particularly in her tourism, agricultural and oil and gas sectors.

