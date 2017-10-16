The Sun News
Latest
16th October 2017 - Bayelsa gov makes 2 community accessible by road first time in history 
16th October 2017 - FG confirms three cases of Monkeypox virus
16th October 2017 - 2019: Ajimobi backs Sen. Adeola for Ogun governor
16th October 2017 - Paris Club refunds: Kaduna pays N21b pensions, death benefits
16th October 2017 - FUAM VC harps on need for Nigeria to achieve food security by 2050
16th October 2017 - Group slams Okorocha over Jacob Zuma statue
16th October 2017 - Kano hospital dissociates self from staff accused of selling baby
16th October 2017 - Benue ready to provide land to FG for ranches, says Gov. Ortom
16th October 2017 - Kogi workers are political civil servants – Gov. Yahaya Bello
16th October 2017 - Sokoto govt. sends 239 laboratory scientists back to school for upgrade
Home / Cover / National / Bayelsa gov makes 2 community accessible by road first time in history 

Bayelsa gov makes 2 community accessible by road first time in history 

— 16th October 2017
The people of Ekeremor Local Government Area in Bayelsa State were in jubilation on Saturday as Governor Seriake Dickson, for the first time in the history of the state, drove on the Angalabiri/Aleibiri section of the ongoing Bayelsa West senatorial road from Sagbama to Ekeremor.
Accompanied by the Deputy Governor, Retired Rear Admiral John Jonah, former Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Muhktar Shagari, and other top government functionaries, Governor Dickson inspected the progress of work on the road project.
The governor, who made brief stop-over at Angalabiri, Ofoni and Ayamasa communities, said his administration has fulfilled the promise he made to the people during the governorship campaigns.
He said: “They don’t know what we go through to bring about development in this our difficult environment. I had to invite my good friend, Alhaji Muhktar Shagari, to accompany me so that he can see for himself how much this area is in need of development.
“Most importantly, they don’t know what we go through to bring about some semblance of development and so many more of our leaders will be invited to go round our state. Let them go into the creeks and see the conditions under which we live.”
Describing the project as strategic to the socio-economic development of the state, the governor said he was proud of his achievements, stressing that his administration has achieved 60 per cent completion of the road, which had been on the drawing board over the last four decades.
He said it was due to the long neglect of the federal road, which was being handled by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), that the state government took over the project to fast-track the development of the area.
Governor Dickson, who assured the people that the road would get to Ekeremor by the end of next year, expressed gratitude to the chiefs and people of the area for supporting his administration and voting the Peoples Democratic Party in the last elections, which has brought the dividends of democracy.
In Aleibiri community, Dickson paid a courtesy visit on the Alei of Aleibiri, Chief Simon Ebebi.
Speaking on behalf of the paramount ruler, Chief Suru Oyarede expressed appreciation to the Dickson-led administration for his people-oriented projects.
He particularly commended the state government for its commitment to the construction of the senatorial road, which he noted would link many communities in the hinterland.
The distance of the road from Sagbama to Ekeremor is over 100 kilometres.
The project, which was awarded to both Dantata-Sawoe and Setraco at a cost of N30 billion naira, is expected to be completed in December 2018.
Post Views: 16
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalise your PROSTATE issues here!!

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Bayelsa gov makes 2 community accessible by road first time in history 

— 16th October 2017

The people of Ekeremor Local Government Area in Bayelsa State were in jubilation on Saturday as Governor Seriake Dickson, for the first time in the history of the state, drove on the Angalabiri/Aleibiri section of the ongoing Bayelsa West senatorial road from Sagbama to Ekeremor. Accompanied by the Deputy Governor, Retired Rear Admiral John Jonah,…

  • FG confirms three cases of Monkeypox virus

    — 16th October 2017

    The Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, has confirmed three cases of monkeypox virus from the 13 suspected cases reported from Bayelsa State in September. Professor Adewole who announced this on Monday at a press conference in Abuja said the confirmation was the final report from the analysis of the samples which were taken to…

  • 2019: Ajimobi backs Sen. Adeola for Ogun governor

    — 16th October 2017

    Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, on Saturday, in Ibadan, openly endorsed the gubernatorial aspiration of Sen. Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, otherwise known as Yayi. Governor Ajimobi was quoted to have endorsed Sen. Adeola at the 50th birthday celebration of wife of Sen. Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi, who represents Oyo South in the National Assembly, and the…

  • Paris Club refunds: Kaduna pays N21b pensions, death benefits

    — 16th October 2017

    From Noah Ebije, Kaduna The Kaduna State Government, on Monday, said it had, since June 2015, paid more than N17 billion in pensions to retirees, N4.11 billion in gratuity and death benefits to 1,654 persons. Addressing a news conference, in Kaduna, Commissioner of Finance, Suleiman Abdu Kwari, explained how the Paris Club refund for the…

  • FUAM VC harps on need for Nigeria to achieve food security by 2050

    — 16th October 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM), Prof. Emmanuel Kucha, has stressed the need for Nigeria to work towards attaining food security to be able to cater for its projected population of 450 million by the year 2050. Kucha who gave the advice while declaring open the 41st…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share