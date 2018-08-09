– The Sun News
Latest
9th August 2018 - Scavenger bags 6 months imprisonment for theft
9th August 2018 - Badagry residents decry 4 years power outage
9th August 2018 - 2019: Group advocate free tickets for disabled aspirants
9th August 2018 - Bayelsa gov. loses mum to cancer
9th August 2018 - Everton ponder deadline day swoop for Andre Gomes
9th August 2018 - IHVN empowers vulnerable women with funds in Nasarawa
9th August 2018 - Jigawa board screens 736 intending pilgrims for 2018 Hajj
9th August 2018 - Hajj 2018: NAHCON, Saudi Health Ministry to engage Nigerian pilgrims on health awareness
9th August 2018 - Ambode okays competition to boost reading culture
9th August 2018 - Leicester land £13m Benkovic amids Maguire to Man Utd rumours
Home / Cover / National / Bayelsa gov. loses mum to cancer
BAYELSA

Bayelsa gov. loses mum to cancer

— 9th August 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has announced the death of his mother, Mrs. Gold Coast Dickson.

The later Madam Dickson died after a protracted illness. She  was aged 72 years.

The governor, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary,  Francis Ottah Agbo, said the late Madam GoldCoast died of cancer early hours of Thursday, at the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Centre,  Houston, Texas, United States, where she had been receiving treatment.

Governor Dickson expressed appreciation to the Centre especially the team of medical professionals who did their best to save the life of his mother.

Governor Dickson also thanked family members, friends, political associates and Nigerians generally for their prayers and support in the most trying times for the Dickson family.

READ ALSO: IHVN empowers vulnerable women with funds in Nasarawa

Until she breathed her last, she was a quintessential mother, devout Christian and community leader who devoted her lifetime to the service of God and humanity.

Condolence registers had been opened in Government House,  Yenagoa,  the Governor’s residences in Opolo,  Yenagoa and Toru-Orua Community in Sagbama LGA, Bayelsa State Liaison Office (IZON Warri) in Abuja and Governor’s Lodge,  Asokoro, Abuja.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SCAVENGER

Scavenger bags 6 months imprisonment for theft

— 9th August 2018

NAN A Grade 1 Area Court, Kado in Abuja, on Thursday sentenced a scavenger, 28-year-old Kabiru Yunusa, to six months imprisonment for mischief and theft of engine parts valued at N75, 000. The Judge, Alhaji Ahmed Ado, who handed down the verdict, however, gave the convict an option of N6, 000 fine. Ado warned him…

  • EKEDC

    Badagry residents decry 4 years power outage

    — 9th August 2018

    NAN Residents of Badagry, Lagos State have cried out over four years power outage in the coastal town and accused Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) of “total neglect” of the area. They told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the continuous power outage had paralyzed social and economic activities in the ancient…

  • GROUP

    2019: Group advocate free tickets for disabled aspirants

    — 9th August 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja In a bid to foster political participation, a non-governmental organisation, the Young Aspirants Leadership Forum (YALF), has advised political parties to give out free tickets to people living with disabilities and implement friendly policies. YALF Executive Secretary, Kingsley Bangwell, who disclosed this yesterday, in Abuja, as part of the resolution reached also…

  • BAYELSA

    Bayelsa gov. loses mum to cancer

    — 9th August 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has announced the death of his mother, Mrs. Gold Coast Dickson. The later Madam Dickson died after a protracted illness. She  was aged 72 years. The governor, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary,  Francis Ottah Agbo, said the late Madam GoldCoast died of…

  • Andre Gomes

    Everton ponder deadline day swoop for Andre Gomes

    — 9th August 2018

    Marca With Lucas Digne already signed and Yerry Mina potentially on his way, Everton boss Marco Silva is utilisting Barcelona’s desire to sell their fringe players to his advantage this summer, with Andre Gomes perhaps the next to arrive. The Blaugrana have a 20 million euro price tag on the Portuguese midfielder but his injury…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share