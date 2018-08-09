Bayelsa gov. loses mum to cancer

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has announced the death of his mother, Mrs. Gold Coast Dickson.

The later Madam Dickson died after a protracted illness. She was aged 72 years.

The governor, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Francis Ottah Agbo, said the late Madam GoldCoast died of cancer early hours of Thursday, at the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Centre, Houston, Texas, United States, where she had been receiving treatment.

Governor Dickson expressed appreciation to the Centre especially the team of medical professionals who did their best to save the life of his mother.

Governor Dickson also thanked family members, friends, political associates and Nigerians generally for their prayers and support in the most trying times for the Dickson family.

Until she breathed her last, she was a quintessential mother, devout Christian and community leader who devoted her lifetime to the service of God and humanity.

Condolence registers had been opened in Government House, Yenagoa, the Governor’s residences in Opolo, Yenagoa and Toru-Orua Community in Sagbama LGA, Bayelsa State Liaison Office (IZON Warri) in Abuja and Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja.