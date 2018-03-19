Bayelsa goes tough on cultism, expels 7 students

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State government has gone tough on secret cult activities in the state, with the immediate expulsion of seven students from Central Epie Community Secondary School Yenagoa, the state capital.

Commissioner for information and orientation, Mr. Daniel Iworiso-Markson, had enlisted the support of the church to tackle cultism in schools in the state.

According to a statement by the commissioner for education, Hon. Jonathan Obuebite, the students were indicted for the raid and attack on a student in Central Epie Community Secondary School. Obuebite warned that no school in Bayelsa State should re-admit the students without clearance from the state government.

The statement read in part: “Some students from the Central Epie Secondary School, Opolo-Epie, have been expelled with immediate effect for engaging in cultism and cult-related activities within the school premises, attacking and injuring an S.S. 3 student, endangering the life of other students and disrupting smooth academic activities. The names of the affected students are Ogugu Yiniewemi, Okudo Clever, Perewari Agih, Richman Paibi, Yagila Clement, Umukoro ThankGod and Okpara Peter. All government schools are by this announcement prohibited from admitting these students without proper clearance from the ministry of education.”

Investigations disclosed that four suspected teenage cultists armed with an assault rifle had stormed the school after scaling the fence, where they threatened to kill a senior secondary school three student but they were unable to carry out the act as a detachment of policemen from the area command was deployed to the school.

A probe of the attack on the school was immediately ordered and the seven students were indicted, leading to their immediate expulsion and the lodging of a complaint with the Bayelsa State Police Command to investigate them for possible arrest.