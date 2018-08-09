– The Sun News
BAYELSA

Bayelsa gets new CP

— 9th August 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

After three weeks of high wire politics between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the Commissioner of Police (COMPOL) to be posted to Bayelsa State, the state police command now has Mr. Austin Iwar as the COMPOL.

Iwar, who was the Commissioner of Police for Kaduna Police Command before his latest posting was the fourth COMPOL to be posted after the deployment of Donald Awunah from the state.

The Sun had reported how the first deployment of John Mukan was thwarted by the PDP leadership over his (Mukan) closeness to APC chieftains in the state and his past altercations with the Governor Seriake Dickson administration while he was deputy commissioner of police in the state.

The PDP leaders succeeded in influencing the deployment of Ahmed Bello as COMPOL but this was also frustrated by APC chieftains because of his sympathy to the PDP administration while he served as deputy commissioner in Bayelsa Command and commander of the Bayelsa State Security outfit, Operation Doo Akpo.

The drama over Mukan and Bello by politicians in Bayelsa state made the Force Headquarters settle for Abdulraham Ahmad who unfortunately was not allowed to resume as he was replaced by Iwar.

Investigations revealed that though the signal for Iwar posting has been sent since a week, there were apprehensions that he might not be allowed to resume over moves to change the deployment again.

However, the apprehension was laid to rest yesterday afternoon as Iwar officially resumed at the Bayelsa Command.

A statement from the spokesman of the Command, Mr. Asinim Butswat, which confirmed his resumption solicited support from Bayelsans for the new COMPOL.

