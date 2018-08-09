Bayelsa gets new CP— 9th August 2018
Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa
After three weeks of high wire politics between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the Commissioner of Police (COMPOL) to be posted to Bayelsa State, the state police command now has Mr. Austin Iwar as the COMPOL.
Iwar, who was the Commissioner of Police for Kaduna Police Command before his latest posting was the fourth COMPOL to be posted after the deployment of Donald Awunah from the state.
The Sun had reported how the first deployment of John Mukan was thwarted by the PDP leadership over his (Mukan) closeness to APC chieftains in the state and his past altercations with the Governor Seriake Dickson administration while he was deputy commissioner of police in the state.
The PDP leaders succeeded in influencing the deployment of Ahmed Bello as COMPOL but this was also frustrated by APC chieftains because of his sympathy to the PDP administration while he served as deputy commissioner in Bayelsa Command and commander of the Bayelsa State Security outfit, Operation Doo Akpo.
The drama over Mukan and Bello by politicians in Bayelsa state made the Force Headquarters settle for Abdulraham Ahmad who unfortunately was not allowed to resume as he was replaced by Iwar.
Investigations revealed that though the signal for Iwar posting has been sent since a week, there were apprehensions that he might not be allowed to resume over moves to change the deployment again.
READ ALSO: Wike urges youths to work for better Nigeria
However, the apprehension was laid to rest yesterday afternoon as Iwar officially resumed at the Bayelsa Command.
A statement from the spokesman of the Command, Mr. Asinim Butswat, which confirmed his resumption solicited support from Bayelsans for the new COMPOL.
6 Kano Assembly members defect to PDP8th August 2018
UPDATED: I'll leave if impeached as required by law – Saraki8th August 2018
Bayelsa gets new CP— 9th August 2018
Wike urges youths to work for better Nigeria— 9th August 2018
Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has urged Nigerian youths not to only be change agents or freedom fighters, but to be fully involved in the pursuit of a better Nigeria. Wike spoke yesterday, at Alfred Diete Spiff Sports Complex, Civic Centre, Port Harcourt, during an elective congress of the National Youths…
A'Ibom gov. sacks 2 commissioners— 9th August 2018
Joe Effiong, Uyo Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, on Wednesday, sacked the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mr. Victor Antai, and his Labour and Productivity counterpart, Mr. Ibanga Akpabio. Their sack was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem. The SSG explained that their removal…
'Sacrifice, inclusive leadership, panacea to political crisis'— 9th August 2018
As Nigeria grapples with a political future marked by insecurity, unsettling movements across party lines and a gale of impeachments, the Institute of Supervision and Leadership (ISL) has advocated sacrifice and selflessness in the leadership of the nation as a panacea. The ISL also said leadership must be inclusive and always consider the consequences of…
Firm launches training centre for undergraduates— 9th August 2018
Job Osazuwa One of the leading quick service restaurants in Nigeria, Sweet Sensation, has announced plans to launch the 'Sweet Sensation Vanguard Team', designed for training undergraduates who are able to demonstrate high passion for culinary skills and entrepreneurial qualities. Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the food outlet, Kehinde Kamson, said the initiative…
