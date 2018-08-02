– The Sun News
2nd August 2018 - Bayelsa flays FG over deduction from FAAC
2nd August 2018 - Another look at the Customs
2nd August 2018 - Mugabe demystified as ZANU-PF wins absolute majority
2nd August 2018 - Olubadan hits back at 21 new kings, stops salaries, allowances
2nd August 2018 - NCP south chapters threaten to pull out of PDP
2nd August 2018 - PBoR’ll translate into better quality healthcare – Osinbajo
2nd August 2018 - Protesting Ogbomoso residents block Ilorin expressway
2nd August 2018 - Oyo 2019: PDP woos Alao-Akala
2nd August 2018 - Why I defected to PDP – Ex-envoy, Ibeto
2nd August 2018 - Nigeria, country in crisis –Secondus
BAYELSA

Bayelsa flays FG over deduction from FAAC

— 2nd August 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Bayelsa State Government, on Wednesday, decried the deduction of revenues from the excess crude account without any cogent reasons by the Federal Government. It described the action as unconstitutional as monies domiciled in the account are proceeds from the 13 percent derivation meant for oil producing states. Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral…

  • OLUBADAN

    Olubadan hits back at 21 new kings, stops salaries, allowances

    — 2nd August 2018

    Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, has ordered the traditional councils in the 11 local government areas in Ibadanland, Oyo State, not to pay salaries and other allowances of the 21 new kings in Ibadan and other chiefs without his clearance. He said he gave the order in his…

  • PDP

    NCP south chapters threaten to pull out of PDP

    — 2nd August 2018

    Chukwudi Nweje Confusion may be brewing in the National Conscience Party (NCP) as the Southern zone of the party has accused the National Chairman, Alhaji Tanko Yunusa, of unilaterally forcing the party into ‘unholy alliance’ with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). It also threatened to boycott the National Executive Committee (NEC)/National Convention Committee (NCC) of…

  • OSINBAJO

    PBoR’ll translate into better quality healthcare – Osinbajo

    — 2nd August 2018

    Doris Obinna Vice President Yemi Osinbanjo has said the Patient’s Bill of Right (PBoR) will translate into better quality healthcare practice in the country and called for strict compliance by healthcare professionals. The vice president, who spoke during the PBoR launch, said: “This bill of rights is a significant contribution in establishing one of the…

  • ILORIN

    Protesting Ogbomoso residents block Ilorin expressway

    — 2nd August 2018

    Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan People travelling either from Ogbomoso in Oyo State to Ilorin in Kwara State or from Ilorin to Ogbomoso, on Wednesday, had a nine hours grueling experience due to the blockage of the road by Ogbomoso residents. The residents barricaded the Ogbomoso-Ilorin Road at Takie Roundabout, over non-completion of Ogbomoso-Oyo axis of Ibadan-Ilorin…

