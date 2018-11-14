Few weeks after hosting her first ever major national football game, the Aiteo Cup women’s final in Yenagoa, football stakeholders in Bayelsa are rooting for the youthful Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle, Ebi Egbe to come on board as Bayelsa State FA chairman.

The stakeholders believe that with Egbe as chairman of Bayelsa FA, the round leather game in the state would be taken to the next level, given his charisma, contacts and drive.

A promoter of Grassroots football in the state observed that Egbe, a FIFA match agent, is at home with those who run the game at the national level and would bring his connections to bear on football in the state if given the mandate to run Bayelsa football during the next state FA election.

“As a state, we have to present our first eleven always for every position if we are to get things right. We have seen that in this business of football, Egbe is right now on top of his game. He has great ideas. He has the panache and the contacts. He is the kind of person we need to lead our FA. We are going to give him all the support if he decides to vie for the state FA chairmanship position,” our source said.

It would be noted that NFF president, Amaju Melvin Pinnick had at a reception put in place by Gov Seriake Dickson for NFF board members describing Egbe as an institution in Nigerian football.

Pinnick was full of praise for Egbe for the marvelous job he is doing in the area of pitch construction.

Dickson on his part also thumbed up Egbe describing him as a worthy son of Bayelsa who the state government would continue to partner in the bid to make Bayelsa the nation’s home of sports.

It would be noted that Egbe’s firm which is into Sports facilities construction and Stadium renovation re grassed the Samson Siasia Stadium which hosted the women’s Aiteo Cup final.

Monimichelle also got international commendation for laying a world-class turf at Enyimba’s fortress in Aba.

The Karkanda Stadium turf in Katsina as well as the Aper Aku Stadium pitch in Makurdi was also handled by Monimichelle.