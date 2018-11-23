NAN

The Bayelsa Ministry of Education on Friday launched the scratch card, which would be used to access the First School Leaving Certificate results online.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the launch of the scratch card took place in the conference room of the Ministry of Education in Yenagoa.

In his remark, the Commissioner for Education, Mr Jonathan Obuebite, said that Bayelsa was the first state in Nigeria to introduce the initiative of checking primary school leaving certificate online.

“Now parents can access their children’s results online without their knowledge, to know if they passed or failed, children and wards can no longer lie about their results.

“The scratch card can be used as many times as the candidate wants to use it.

“The only difference here is that you cannot access another candidate’s result but only that of your ward can be accessed,” he said.

The commissioner, commended the Bayelsa Government for collaborating with the ministry for the actualisation of the innovation in the education sector.

In his speech, the Bayelsa Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Daniel Iworiso-Markson, commended the education commissioner, for the initiative.

He lauded Gov. Seriake Dickson’s administration for taking the education sector to the next level, as the Bayelsa was one of the states doing well in education in the country.

The Information commissioner said Bayelsa was the only state that had started checking its primary school results online without going through teachers or Headteachers.