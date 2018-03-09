The Sun News
Bayelsa: Dickson reshuffles cabinet, assigns new portfolios

— 9th March 2018

• Prepares for Osinbajo’s visit

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

 Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has effected a minor cabinet reshuffle in the state executive council with three new commissioners assigned portfolios.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Daniel Iworiso-Markson, who disclosed this in Yenagoa as a fall-out of the state executive council meeting held on Wednesday, said newly-inaugurated commissioners, including, Funkazi Koroye-Crooks, Ebipatei Apiangolo and Faith Opuene attended the meeting and were assigned portfolios.

He said Koroye-Crooks was assigned the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Investment while Apaiangolo was assigned Ministry of Environment with the former commissioner, Williams Alamene, giving other responsibilities.

Iworiso-Markson said Dickson has carved out the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs from the Ministry of Women and Social Development and assigned the new Ministry of Mrs Faith Opuene.

Meanwhile, the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, is expected to visit the state on April 4, 2018

Secretary to the State Government, Kemela Okara, in statement, said Osinbajo will inaugurate the new Yenagoa Ultra Modern City.

The new Yenagoa city has features such as the Heliport, Castle Hotel, Golf course and the first Government Reserved Area (GRA) is already planned while the first set of lands would be allocated soon by Dickson.

