The Sun News
Latest
30th March 2018 - Bayelsa court sentences man to death for murder
30th March 2018 - BREAKING: FG names names, issues list of treasury looters
30th March 2018 - Easter: Fayemi felicitates with Nigerians
30th March 2018 - Osun Assembly felicitates with Christians at Easter
30th March 2018 - Buhari condoles Audu Ogbeh over brother’s loss
30th March 2018 - Dogara mourns Hon Jibril
30th March 2018 - 16 million Nigerians unemployed more than total pop. of S.Leone, Togo, Liberia
30th March 2018 - BREAKING: Deputy House Leader Buba Jibril is dead
30th March 2018 - Buhari commissions Ikeja bus terminal
30th March 2018 - How recording firm robbed me of N55m –Iyke Onka, gospel singer
Home / National / Bayelsa court sentences man to death for murder

Bayelsa court sentences man to death for murder

— 30th March 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A Bayelsa High Court, Yenagoa Division, has sentenced a 38-year-old man, Diepreye Sunday Olayo, to death by hanging.

Justice Emmanuel Ogola found Olayo guilty for the murder of Being Ilebiri on September 6 2011 along RBIs Mechanic road, Amarata, Yenagoa.

Olayo a member of Greenlanders cult group was said to have shot dead Ilebiri believed to be the hitman of Bobos  cult in the state

The prosecution counsel Andrew Seweniowor Arthur who tendered the confessional statement of the accused and 13 witnesses said its case has been proved beyond reasonable doubt that Olayo murdered Ilebiri on the fateful day.

Ogola before delivering his judgment advised the two parties so seek redress in a higher Court if they disagree with his ruling.

While going through the history of the case which according to him he inherited upon his transfer to the Court, he noted that he had to deliver judgment of trial with trial on whether to admit the two confessional statements by the accused.

He said he ruled to admit the two confessional statements as there was no sufficient proof to indicate that the statement was extracted undue dureea as claimed by the accused.

Ogola pointed out that the prosecution has proved its case as all evidences including confessional statements from the accused point to the fact that he committed murder.

“I therefore find the accused guilty of murder of the deceased and I convict him for murder. This is one of the difficult aspect but we are here to do a job. I hereby sentenced the accused to death”

There was however a mild drama as relatives of Olayo burst into tears alleging that they are  being oppressed because  they are poor.

They served notice that they would instruct his counsel to seek redress on the Appeal Court once they obtain a copy of the Judgement

 

Share

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Bayelsa court sentences man to death for murder

— 30th March 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa A Bayelsa High Court, Yenagoa Division, has sentenced a 38-year-old man, Diepreye Sunday Olayo, to death by hanging. Justice Emmanuel Ogola found Olayo guilty for the murder of Being Ilebiri on September 6 2011 along RBIs Mechanic road, Amarata, Yenagoa. Olayo a member of Greenlanders cult group was said to have shot…

  • BREAKING: FG names names, issues list of treasury looters

    — 30th March 2018

    Urges them to return looted funds  The Federal Government of Nigeria on Friday released what it said was list of those who allegedly looted the country’s treasury under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration. Addressing journalists Friday in Lagos, Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said it decided to release the list in…

  • Easter Fayemi

    Easter: Fayemi felicitates with Nigerians

    — 30th March 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti As Christians in the country celebrate Easter festival,  Minister of Mines and Steel Development,  Kayode Fayemi, has urged them to focus more on love, unity, tolerance and peaceful co-existence which were the hallmark of the earthly ministry of the Lord Jesus Christ; and  which are the panacea for the nation’s challenges. Fayemi,…

  • OSUN EASTER

    Osun Assembly felicitates with Christians at Easter

    — 30th March 2018

    The Osun State House of Assembly under the leadership of the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Najeem Salam, has sent warm greetings to all Christians in the state over this year’s Easter celebration. The House in a statement by the Chairman, House Committee on Information and Strategy, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye on Tuesday says  the  Assembly acknowledges that Easter…

  • Buhari condoles Audu Ogbeh over brother’s loss

    — 30th March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari commiserated with the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, over the passing of his younger brother, Clement Ogbeh. The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement said, Buhari also condoled the immediate family, the Otukpa community of Benue…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share