Bayelsa community deserted after brutal beheading, Military moves in

Residents of Ndoro community in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa have fled the area following the alleged beheading of a security operative by militants.

A resident of the community, Mr. Henshaw Ebi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday that the security official was negotiating with a militants leader in the area to surrender their arms when the incident occurred.

“The community was thrown into apprehension and people began to flee in droves since Monday when the lifeless body of the ‘security emissary’ was seen in the community without his head.

“The victim cannot be identified because he is in plain [clothes].

“The fear is that the military might come after those responsible any moment from now and invade the community.

“The community has been deserted as we speak due to fear of imminent manhunt for the militants behind the dastardly act,’’Ebi said.

However, the Bayelsa State Government, in its reaction to the development, said on Friday that there was no cause for alarm.

The government called on fleeing members of the community to return home as the situation had been brought under control.

The assurance came following a meeting between Governor Seriake Dickson, security chiefs, officials of the military high command, community leaders and other stake holders, said Commissioner of Information, Mr. Daniel Iworiso-Markson

Congressman representing Sagbama/Ekeremor federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Fred Agbedi, also attended the meeting.

It was resolved that the military would move into the community and restore order, while the government would begin a peace process.

The Commissioner guaranteed the safety of the community, calling on fleeing residents to return.

With the presence of the military in the area, he said people could go about their normal businesses.

“We call on all those who have fled the community to return. There is no cause to be scared as government has intervened to ensure that the situation is brought under control,’’ he said.