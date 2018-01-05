The Sun News
Latest
5th January 2018 - Bayelsa community deserted after brutal beheading, Military moves in
5th January 2018 - Arewa group raps Buhari over re-election bid
5th January 2018 - Benue killings: Buhari summons IGP, orders tight security
5th January 2018 - George Weah set for thanksgiving in The Synagogue Church
5th January 2018 - Bindow seeks financial support to families of fallen heroes
5th January 2018 - Kidnapping: NMA threatens withdrawal of services in C’River
5th January 2018 - Cult-related killing: Plot to declare Rivers unsafe underway, Wike alleges
5th January 2018 - China to host FOCAC 2018 Summit
5th January 2018 - Delta Ijaw APC leaders fault alleged disparity in Federal appointments
5th January 2018 - “Fire and Fury”: Trump lawyer threatens legal action against author, publisher
Home / National / Bayelsa community deserted after brutal beheading, Military moves in

Bayelsa community deserted after brutal beheading, Military moves in

— 5th January 2018

(NAN)

Residents of Ndoro community in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa have fled the area following the alleged beheading of a security operative by militants.

A resident of the community, Mr. Henshaw Ebi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday that the security official was negotiating with a militants leader in the area to surrender their arms when the incident occurred.

“The community was thrown into apprehension and people began to flee in droves since Monday when the lifeless body of the ‘security emissary’ was seen in the community without his head.

“The victim cannot be identified because he is in plain [clothes].

“The fear is that the military might come after those responsible any moment from now and invade the community.

“The community has been deserted as we speak due to fear of imminent manhunt for the militants behind the dastardly act,’’Ebi said.

However, the Bayelsa State Government, in its reaction to the development, said on Friday that there was no cause for alarm.

The government called on fleeing members of the community to return home as the situation had been brought under control.

The assurance came following a meeting between Governor Seriake Dickson, security chiefs, officials of the military high command, community leaders and other stake holders, said Commissioner of Information, Mr. Daniel Iworiso-Markson

Congressman representing Sagbama/Ekeremor federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Fred Agbedi, also attended the meeting.

It was resolved that the military would move into the community and restore order, while the government would begin a peace process.

The Commissioner guaranteed the safety of the community, calling on fleeing residents to return.

With the presence of the military in the area, he said people could go about their normal businesses.

“We call on all those who have fled the community to return. There is no cause to be scared as government has intervened to ensure that the situation is brought under control,’’ he said.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Tokunbo David

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 5th January 2018 at 2:34 pm
    Reply

    So-called military are criminal mercenaries of Fulani criminal terrorists hidden under the fraudulent political name Nigeria which must be erased in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives- South East, South South, South West, North East, North West, North Central. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Bayelsa community deserted after brutal beheading, Military moves in

— 5th January 2018

(NAN) Residents of Ndoro community in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa have fled the area following the alleged beheading of a security operative by militants. A resident of the community, Mr. Henshaw Ebi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday that the security official was negotiating with a militants leader in the…

  • Arewa group raps Buhari over re-election bid

    — 5th January 2018

    …Says, ‘Nigerians expected more purposeful leadership’ From: Agaju Madugba, Katsina The apex umbrella body of northern youth groups, the Arewa Youth Forum (AYF), has described the reported bid by President Muhammadu Buhari to launch the campaign for his re-election in 2019 as an insult on the sensibilities of the Nigerian masses. Reviewing prevailing socio-economic situation…

  • Benue killings: Buhari summons IGP, orders tight security

    — 5th January 2018

    ….Says, ‘Online publisher committed offense’ From: Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris to tighten security on all flash points in the country and end the killings in Benue State. The IGP disclosed this to State House Correspondents after an hour closed door meeting with the President…

  • George Weah set for thanksgiving in The Synagogue Church

    — 5th January 2018

    Liberian President-elect, George Opong Weah, is set to pay another visit to The Synagogue Church of All Nations. According to sources, the visit of the Liberian president-elect is to thank God over his victory in the run-off election that led to his emergence as the President of Liberia. Recall that the 51-year-old Weah had visited…

  • Bindow seeks financial support to families of fallen heroes

    — 5th January 2018

    Governor Mohammed Bindow of Adamawa State, on Friday, urged Nigerians to give financial support to families of fallen heroes. Bindow made the appeal at the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day and Emblem Appeal Week in Yola. He said that the gallant sacrifices of both the fallen and the living veterans had kept Nigeria. “If not…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello

Share