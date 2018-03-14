The Sun News
Latest
14th March 2018 - Bayelsa commissioner bemoans involvement of pupils in cultism
14th March 2018 - Herdsmen ambush, kill 2 brothers in Guma
14th March 2018 - IGP disobedience: Buhari losing control of security chiefs, says PDP
14th March 2018 - APGA’ll take over S’ East in 2019 – Maku
14th March 2018 - Ozubulu killings: Women protest, demand justice, protection of witness
14th March 2018 - CVR: INEC to create intervention centers in Anambra institutions
14th March 2018 - 2019 polls: EU moves to bridge gender gap
14th March 2018 - Katsina appoints new Chief Judge
14th March 2018 - Stakeholders advocate better welfare for corps members
14th March 2018 - Delta approves contract to complete Stephen Keshi stadium
Home / National / Bayelsa commissioner bemoans involvement of pupils in cultism

Bayelsa commissioner bemoans involvement of pupils in cultism

— 14th March 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa.

Bayelsa State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Daniel Iworiso-Markson, has lamented the involvement of primary school pupils in cultism.

Iworiso-Markson has, therefore, appealed to the Church to help the state government to rejuvenate the decaying social and moral values, particularly among the youths.

According to him, the call became necessary because it has been part of the calling of Church leaders to create a society after the heart of God.

The commissioner threw the challenge when the Senior Pastor of Refined Peoples’ Church, Pastor Daddy-Ken, paid him a courtesy call in his office at Information House Ovom, Yenagoa.

Iworiso-Markson said the State Governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson has left no one in doubt about his administration’s commitment to the things of God when Thanks-Giving became the first Bill he sent to the House of Assembly on assumption of office as the Governor in 2012.

He said Governor Dickson followed-up the law with monthly Praise Night and the construction of the 15,000 seater Ecumenical Centre at Igbogene.

Iworiso- Markson however, observed that in spite of government efforts, moral decadence, drug abuse, cultism and other social vices are on the rise among the youngsters.

He said the situation has reached a worrisome level where pupils of primary school are now active cult members.

The commission, therefore, called on pastors and other men of faith to use the platform of the church to reform the minds and bring back the lost sheep to their creator in order for the Bayelsa to reap the benefit of Government huge investment in education, health and other public amenities.

In his response, the Senior Pastor of Refined Peoples’ Church, Daddy-Ken commended the state government for dedicating the Bayelsa to God.

He attributed unprecedented achievements in various sectors of the state to the Love of God for Bayelsa, describing Governor Dickson as a finger of God for the emancipation of the state.

The cleric assured the Commissioner of the readiness of his ministry to embark on aggressive campaigns, using various platforms available to his church in combating social vices prevalent in the society. He used the opportunity of the visit to invite the commissioner to his church forthcoming conference.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Bayelsa commissioner bemoans involvement of pupils in cultism

— 14th March 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa. Bayelsa State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Daniel Iworiso-Markson, has lamented the involvement of primary school pupils in cultism. Iworiso-Markson has, therefore, appealed to the Church to help the state government to rejuvenate the decaying social and moral values, particularly among the youths. According to him, the call became necessary because…

  • Herdsmen ambush, kill 2 brothers in Guma

    — 14th March 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Less than 48 hours after President Muhammadu Buhari visited Benue State, suspected Fulani herdsmen again struck and killed two brothers, Aondowase Guma  and Ahanbee Guma in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State. Daily Sun gathered that the victims were returning from Yelwata market on a motorcycle around 8:00pm when they ran…

  • IGP disobedience: Buhari losing control of security chiefs, says PDP

    — 14th March 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt The Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),  has said the disobedience of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, to relocate to Benue State, as ordered  by President Muhammadu Buhari, shows that the president is losing control of his security chiefs, even as the Chief Security Officer…

  • APGA’ll take over S’ East in 2019 – Maku

    — 14th March 2018

    Okwe Obi National Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Labaran Maku, on Wednesday, declared that the party would take over the south Eastern states come 2019, following the overwhelming vote the party got in the last Anambra gubernatorial election and the developmental stride Governor Willie Obiano which has attracted foreign investors to the…

  • Ozubulu killings: Women protest, demand justice, protection of witness

    — 14th March 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha Women of Ozulubu community in Ekwuisigo Local Government Area of Anambra State, on Wednesday, stormed the police headquarters in Awka, the state capital, in a peaceful protest seeking for justice and protection of witnesses in the ongoing prosecution of suspected killers of some indigenes at St. Philips Catholic Church in August…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share