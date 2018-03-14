Bayelsa commissioner bemoans involvement of pupils in cultism

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa.

Bayelsa State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Daniel Iworiso-Markson, has lamented the involvement of primary school pupils in cultism.

Iworiso-Markson has, therefore, appealed to the Church to help the state government to rejuvenate the decaying social and moral values, particularly among the youths.

According to him, the call became necessary because it has been part of the calling of Church leaders to create a society after the heart of God.

The commissioner threw the challenge when the Senior Pastor of Refined Peoples’ Church, Pastor Daddy-Ken, paid him a courtesy call in his office at Information House Ovom, Yenagoa.

Iworiso-Markson said the State Governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson has left no one in doubt about his administration’s commitment to the things of God when Thanks-Giving became the first Bill he sent to the House of Assembly on assumption of office as the Governor in 2012.

He said Governor Dickson followed-up the law with monthly Praise Night and the construction of the 15,000 seater Ecumenical Centre at Igbogene.

Iworiso- Markson however, observed that in spite of government efforts, moral decadence, drug abuse, cultism and other social vices are on the rise among the youngsters.

He said the situation has reached a worrisome level where pupils of primary school are now active cult members.

The commission, therefore, called on pastors and other men of faith to use the platform of the church to reform the minds and bring back the lost sheep to their creator in order for the Bayelsa to reap the benefit of Government huge investment in education, health and other public amenities.

In his response, the Senior Pastor of Refined Peoples’ Church, Daddy-Ken commended the state government for dedicating the Bayelsa to God.

He attributed unprecedented achievements in various sectors of the state to the Love of God for Bayelsa, describing Governor Dickson as a finger of God for the emancipation of the state.

The cleric assured the Commissioner of the readiness of his ministry to embark on aggressive campaigns, using various platforms available to his church in combating social vices prevalent in the society. He used the opportunity of the visit to invite the commissioner to his church forthcoming conference.