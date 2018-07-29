 Bayelsa, Borno, Edo rated high in NBC/NTC exams

– The Sun News
Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Registrar/Chief Executive, National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB ), Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe, at the weekend, said Bayelsa, Borno and Edo states were the only states where the body failed to record examination malpractices in the just concluded May/June 2018 NBC/NTC examinations.

She said the body also recorded 842 cases of malpractices during the period and the victims were dealt with accordingly.

Prof. Isiugo-Abanihe disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the May/June 2018 NBC/NTC examinations in Benin-City.

She said a total of 55,480 candidates registered for certificate examinations in 1,458 centres but that 54,752 candidates sat for the examinations representing 98.69 percent of the total enrolment.

She said of the figure, 32,697 candidates scored 5 credits and above including English Language and Mathematics, representing 59.72 percent of the candidates that sat for the NBC/NTC examinations while 45,721 candidates have 5 credits and above with or without English Language and Mathematics, representing 83.51 percent of the candidates that sat for the same examinations.

Commenting on the feat recorded by the examination body, the NABTEB boss said it has been able to put to rest the problem of rejection of the certificate as an entry requirements into the School of Nursing programmes, even as she vowed to remove other obstacles to the acceptance of the certificates by all institutions in the country.

She, however, called on the Federal Government to establish at least one federal science and technical college in the remaining 16 states that do not have, stressing that it is important for the government to also place emphasis on the importance of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes as veritable tools in the actualisation of its change agenda.

