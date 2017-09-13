Bayelsa Assembly pass vote on confidence on Gov. Dickson

From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Bayelsa State House of Assembly has passed a vote of confidence on Governor Henry Seriake Dickson. Speaker of the House, Hon. Friday Konbowei Benson, during the plenary session, on Tuesday, after its recess, also denied alleged impeachment plot against the governor. Chief Whip of the Assembly, Hon, Tonye Isenah ( Kolokuma/ Opokuma 1 Constituency), moved the motion for the vote of confidence and was seconded by Hon. Mietama Obordor ( Ogbia constituency 2). Opposition members in the House, Hon. Israel Sunny-Goli of the All Progressive Congress (APC) representing Brass constituency 1 and Hon. Alfred Belemote of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) representing Brass constituency 2, said they were not aware of any plot to impeach the governor. Speaker Benson who stated categorically that he was not holding brief for Governor Dickson, however, said no member of the House and in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), including Dickson was tied to the party. He noted that the party should be wise, adding that whoever was not happy with the PDP was free to go to another political party to realise his political ambitions. Benson explained that the vote of confidence passed on Governor Dickson was for his performance since he became governor in 2012. While pointing out that the PDP in Bayelsa State remains indispensable, he said the lawmakers would not allow anybody to destabilise the state. ““There is nothing like impeachment here. No one can distabilise the state. Bayelsa as a state was 100 per cent PDP all these while. Before now, all members here were PDP, even those in opposition now. Our members were the one that made APC strong. Our party should be wise.I am not speaking for the Governor. But I know that anyone not happy with PDP is free to go elsewhere now that we have over forty political parties. Nothing special anywhere even in the face of possible independent candidacy,” Benson stated. The Speaker who raised the voice votes for the unanimous adoption added: “The Governor deserves commendation for all he has done since 2012, transforming the state through interventions in the education sector and infrastructural projects. The state is now relatively peaceful. The Governor has performed beyond imagination. There is no plot for impeachment. You people have given me the trust to lead and that is what I am doing. Please, don’t divide the house. On my own, I will not deny member his or her benefits. It is not my plan to look for avenue to run anyone down. My style is for us to live together. Thank you for your support. I pledge my continual loyalty to members to carry out the tasks before us”. Meanwhile, Governor Dickson has forwarded the name of his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Iworiso-Markson, to the State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation as a commissioner. Mr. Iworiso-Markson, is to appear before the House, on Thursday, for screening.