With a number of his regular midfield starters out through an assortment of injuries‚ coach Stuart Baxter will have no option but to make key changes in the heart of his line-up when Bafana Bafana host Nigeria in a penultimate African Nations Cup qualifier at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Kamohelo Mokotjo and Dean Furman‚ the two players who started for Bafana in their last two qualifiers against Seychelles last month‚ are out injured and Baxter is likely to fill that area with the Mamelodi Sundowns duo of Hlompho Kekana and Tiyani Mabunda.

READ ALSO 22 Eagles in Asaba for big Bafana fight

The changes are unlikely to end there‚ however‚ with prodigal son Thulani Serero set to be given the playmaker role after smoking the peace pipe with Baxter to end self-imposed exile.

Also likely to start in midfield is another Sundowns attacking midfielder‚ Themba Zwane‚ who missed the Seychelles games due to injury.

Baxter admitted that he was close to finalising his starting line-up against a Nigerian side he’s managed to beat in two previous matches at the helm.