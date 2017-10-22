Bauchi Water Board denies pumping untreated water for public

FROM: PAUL ORUDE BAUCHI

General Manager of the Bauchi State Water Board (BSWB), Engr.

Aminu Aliyu Gital has debunked the allegation that the board is

pumping unclean water to Bauchi metropolis and environs.

Reacting to the allegation to newsmen in his office at the weekend,

Engineer Gital described it as uninformed, malicious, unfounded and

totally untrue.

“I am inviting anybody to our water treatment plant to come and see

how we treat our waters before pumping it to the public for domestic

use,”he said.

The GM said , “We have enough chemicals to treat out water to potable

level without compromising all the parameters set for the cleanliness

and safety of the water”.

He accepts that sometimes one notices change in the color or taste of

the water but was however quick to point out that “ most of the

unclean water you come across is as a result of illegal connections

that goes through gutters, refuse dumps sites, soak ways or septic

tanks.

“So when some of these pipes get punctured, it picks residue of the

dirt associated with such environments and goes through peoples home.

We are absolutely sure of the quality of water we pump to the public”.

Gital advise the public to always contact the water board for their

water connections in order to avoid running of pipes through unhealthy

environment and to also allow water from such pipes to flow for about

2 – 3 minutes before use.

He said: “Most of such pipes are iron and as such there is always the

tendency of it getting rusted and so by the time you allow free flow

of the water anytime we pump from our main, it washes the debris that

accumulates from the pipes and gives you access to clean, safe and

potable water that has met all the parameters associated with

treatment of water.”