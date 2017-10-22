The Sun News
Latest
22nd October 2017 - Bauchi Water Board denies pumping untreated water for public
22nd October 2017 - World Chefs’ Day: Nestle holds cookery workshop for pupils in Ogun
22nd October 2017 - FG okays establishment of new schools, hospitals by Turkey – Presidency
22nd October 2017 - Road Construction: We’ve paid N4b compensation —- Ogun govt.
22nd October 2017 - ‎Court grants FG’s request to take over accounts without BVN
22nd October 2017 - International friendly : Eagles, Argentina to clash November 14 in Russia
22nd October 2017 - 100 matches, seven trophies!
22nd October 2017 - Ghana, others for Lagos taekwondo classics
22nd October 2017 - Suspension starts for nine IWF member federations involved in Olympic doping
22nd October 2017 - NB Plc pledges to keep supporting Abuja golf tourney
Home / National / Bauchi Water Board denies pumping untreated water for public

Bauchi Water Board denies pumping untreated water for public

— 22nd October 2017

FROM: PAUL ORUDE BAUCHI
General Manager of the Bauchi State Water Board (BSWB), Engr.
Aminu Aliyu Gital has debunked the allegation that the board is
pumping unclean water to Bauchi metropolis and environs.
Reacting to the allegation to newsmen in his office at the weekend,
Engineer Gital described it as uninformed, malicious, unfounded and
totally untrue.
“I am inviting anybody to our water treatment plant to come and see
how we treat our waters before pumping it to the public for domestic
use,”he said.
The GM said , “We have enough chemicals to treat out water to potable
level without compromising all the parameters set for the cleanliness
and safety of the water”.
He accepts that sometimes one notices change in the color or taste of
the water but was however quick to point out that “ most of the
unclean water you come across is as a result of illegal connections
that goes through gutters, refuse dumps sites, soak ways or septic
tanks.
“So when some of these pipes get punctured, it picks residue of the
dirt associated with such environments and goes through peoples home.
We are absolutely sure of the quality of water we pump to the public”.
Gital advise the public to always contact the water board for their
water connections in order to avoid running of pipes through unhealthy
environment and to also allow water from such pipes to flow for about
2 – 3 minutes before use.
He said: “Most of such pipes are iron and as such there is always the
tendency of it getting rusted and so by the time you allow free flow
of the water anytime we pump from our main, it washes the debris that
accumulates from the pipes and gives you access to clean, safe and
potable water that has met all the parameters associated with
treatment of water.”

Post Views: 3
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalise your PROSTATE issues here!!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Bauchi Water Board denies pumping untreated water for public

— 22nd October 2017

FROM: PAUL ORUDE BAUCHI General Manager of the Bauchi State Water Board (BSWB), Engr. Aminu Aliyu Gital has debunked the allegation that the board is pumping unclean water to Bauchi metropolis and environs. Reacting to the allegation to newsmen in his office at the weekend, Engineer Gital described it as uninformed, malicious, unfounded and totally…

  • World Chefs’ Day: Nestle holds cookery workshop for pupils in Ogun

    — 22nd October 2017

    From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta No fewer than 100 school children from 10 primary schools across Ogun State, have been taken through rudimentary of cooking healthy food, organised by Nestle Nigeria, as part of the company’s commemoration of 2017 International Chefs Day. The event, held at the Banquet Hall of the June 12 Cultural Centre, Abeokuta,…

  • FG okays establishment of new schools, hospitals by Turkey – Presidency

    — 22nd October 2017

    The Federal Government has accepted offers by the Turkish authorities to set up new schools and hospitals in Nigeria. Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, confirmed this development in a special feature tagged; Key Takeaways from President Muhammadu Buhari’s 4-day engagement in Turkey. The Government of Turkey,…

  • Road Construction: We’ve paid N4b compensation —- Ogun govt.

    — 22nd October 2017

    Frmo: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Ogun State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Olamilekan Adegbite, says the state government has paid over N4 billion as compensation to owners of buildings demolished to give right of way for the construction of “Ogun Standard Roads” across the state. This was just as he disclosed that the state government has…

  • ‎Court grants FG’s request to take over accounts without BVN

    — 22nd October 2017

    From Uche Usim, Abuja Thousands of commercial bank customers who operate accounts without a Biometric Verification Number (BVN) are currently panic stricken, as the Federal High Court, Abuja, has granted federal government’s prayers to have such accounts forfeited if owners do not come forward to claim them in two weeks time. Trouble for non-BVN account…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share