Bauchi Water Board denies pumping untreated water for public
— 22nd October 2017
FROM: PAUL ORUDE BAUCHI
General Manager of the Bauchi State Water Board (BSWB), Engr.
Aminu Aliyu Gital has debunked the allegation that the board is
pumping unclean water to Bauchi metropolis and environs.
Reacting to the allegation to newsmen in his office at the weekend,
Engineer Gital described it as uninformed, malicious, unfounded and
totally untrue.
“I am inviting anybody to our water treatment plant to come and see
how we treat our waters before pumping it to the public for domestic
use,”he said.
The GM said , “We have enough chemicals to treat out water to potable
level without compromising all the parameters set for the cleanliness
and safety of the water”.
He accepts that sometimes one notices change in the color or taste of
the water but was however quick to point out that “ most of the
unclean water you come across is as a result of illegal connections
that goes through gutters, refuse dumps sites, soak ways or septic
tanks.
“So when some of these pipes get punctured, it picks residue of the
dirt associated with such environments and goes through peoples home.
We are absolutely sure of the quality of water we pump to the public”.
Gital advise the public to always contact the water board for their
water connections in order to avoid running of pipes through unhealthy
environment and to also allow water from such pipes to flow for about
2 – 3 minutes before use.
He said: “Most of such pipes are iron and as such there is always the
tendency of it getting rusted and so by the time you allow free flow
of the water anytime we pump from our main, it washes the debris that
accumulates from the pipes and gives you access to clean, safe and
potable water that has met all the parameters associated with
treatment of water.”
