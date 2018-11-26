Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Emir of Bauchi Alhaji Rilwanu Suleimanu Adamu has enjoined his people to live in peace with one another for the development of the state and the country at large.

The Emir made the plea through a traditional title holder, the Durumin Bauchi, Village head of Birishi, Alhaji Lawal Ahmad, while answering questions from journalists after the recent unrest that led to loss of lives of four people in the Yelwa Tsakanin and Kusu areas of Bauchi .

He said the Emir had directed the District head of Miri to ask all the village and ward heads and the people of their domains to ensure harmonious and peaceful co-existence for the development of their area.

He said people should avoid doing anything that would disrupt the peaceful coexistence enjoyed in their areas

Alhaji Ahmad said the recent crisis had ended and appealed to residents to reconcile and continue with their normal activities and give peace a chance for the development of the area and the state at large.

He said “There is no alternative to peace without peace everything will collapse , all aspect of underdevelopment will arise and you will not achieve anything under chaos and unrest situation”.

He said the area was calm now and people were doing their normal activities and expressed appreciation to the Bauchi State Governor, ,the emir of Bauchi, the district head, the Commissioner of Police , Divisional Police officer and other Stake holders and the people of the area that contribute to the return of peace.

The Ward head of Yelwa Tsakani Mr Philip T. Tapshin, explained that when the incident started, he called the community leader in the area and asked him why they were doing party at that hour since there was a ban on such activities in the area in the night.

He did not call the village head as reported in some national dailies as he only called a community leader of the area not village head as reported, Tapshin stated.

He thanked the village head , Security agencies and the Bauchi State Government for their quick intervention which he noted, helped restore law and order and warned youths in the area to avoid doing anything that will cause breach of peace.